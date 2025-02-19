Chelle Eyes Arsenal’s Nwaneri, Monaco’s Ilenikhena, Others For Eagles

Share

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is scouting a new generation of players to strengthen Nigeria’s national team, with a strong focus on young talents poised to shape the squad’s future.

Among the prospects Chelle is considering are Arsenal’s 17-year-old winger, Ethan Nwaneri, AS Mo – naco striker George Ilenikhena (18), Southampton winger, Victor Udoh (19), Sunderland’s, Ahmed Abdullahi (20), and Rennes winger, Kazeem Olaigbe 22).

The list also includes Inter Milan midfielder, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (20), Anderlecht winger, Samuel Edozie (21), and Empoli midfielder, Tino Anjorin (23). Some of these players may need to formally change their international allegiance to play for Nigeria.

Chelle is open to giving Lille’s Chuba Akpom and West Bromwich Albion’s Josh Maja another chance with the Super Eagles.

Akpom, who switched his allegiance from England years ago, and Maja, who has one cap for Nigeria, remain on the coach’s radar.

