Chelle Disgraced Nigeria By Accusing Congo Of Voodoo, Aiyegbeni Blasts

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has condemned national team coach Eric Chelle over his comments after Nigeria’s painful World Cup playoff loss to DR Congo, saying the remarks “brought shame” on the country.

Nigeria lost 6–5 on penalties after a 1–1 draw over 120 minutes in Rabat, ending the team’s dream of reaching the 2026 Intercontinental World Cup playoffs.

But while fans were still trying to process the defeat, Chelle claimed that a DR Congo official performed “voodoo” during the penalty shootout, a comment that immediately sparked controversy.

Reacting to the outburst, Aiyegbeni said Chelle should never have made such allegations, especially at a moment when Nigerians expected leadership and responsibility from the coach.

“If it was down to voodoo, an African country would have won the World Cup a long time ago,” the former Everton star said, as quoted by Independent UK.

A visibly disappointed Aiyegbeni added that Chelle failed to show maturity in defeat. “He just needed to congratulate DR Congo and say well done, instead of bringing shame to Nigeria.

A coach coming out to say it is because of voodoo? It is embarrassing. We lost on penalties. He even tried to fight someone, and they had to drag him back. It is not a good look for him or for Nigeria. Our penalties were poor, and the pressure was too much for the players.”