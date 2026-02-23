Chelle ‘Desperate’ To Quit Eagles Due To Interference, Delayed Payment Of Salary, Others

Strong indications have emerged that Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, is desperate to quit his post despite having a contract that runs until January 2027 due to a number of reasons.

The 48-year-old, who once professed deep affection for the national team, is said to be unsettled by delayed salaries, poor working conditions and increasing interference from football authorities.

Sources revealed that before the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, Chelle was owed three months’ salary, although he chose not to speak publicly about it. His contract reportedly stipulates payment in dollars, but he was at a point paid in naira, leading to financial losses due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Chelle, who earns $50,000 monthly and pays his assistants from the same salary, also had to manage discontent within his backroom staff, who allegedly threatened to boycott assignments over unpaid wages. There are further complaints about the accommodation provided for him in Abuja.

After leading the Super Eagles to an impressive AFCON outing, the former Mali national football team coach is believed to have demanded an increase in salary to $130,000 monthly, with some top officials urging him to seek improved terms.

Talks, however, have reportedly stalled. While he enjoyed the backing of the National Sports Commission, (NSC) which pays his wages, but doesn’t have cordial relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF), his immediate bosses who are believed to be seeking greater control over team affairs.

Chelle, who began his coaching career in the French fourth division before making a major leap with Mali, is also understood to harbour ambitions of working at the top level in France and he is now being courted by clubs especially Nantes FC.