Chelle Cries Out: Yes, I Submitted 19-Point Demand, But Who Leaked The Document?

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has admitted submitting a 19-point contract proposal to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but is demanding answers over how the confidential document was leaked to the media.

The embattled tactician, whose contract still has one year to run, confirmed that the controversial document circulating online was authentic.

However, he expressed shock that a private submission meant strictly for negotiation purposes became public, triggering widespread speculation about his future. “At the moment we’re speaking, of course, I am still the coach of Nigeria,” Chelle said in an interview shared on his social media page. “I still have one year left on my contract.

In fact, just yesterday I was in a meeting by video with my technical staff to work on the squad list for the March matches. So yes, I am still the coach of Nigeria.”

Reports had claimed that Chelle demanded a monthly salary of €130,000 as part of the proposal. The Malian coach, however, clarified that the figure was requested in dollars, not euros, and would also cover the wages of his backroom staff. “Today, if I’m being honest, I don’t really know.

The first question I ask myself is how this document could have ended up in the media. That’s the question I’m asking myself,” he said.

Chelle was also linked with a move to French Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, but he dismissed the reports. “I have had absolutely no contact with the Olympique de Marseille management,” he said.