Chelle Confirms Friendlies Against Russia, Ghana; Laments Late Equaliser In Zimbabwe Tie

Share

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has confirmed that Nigeria will play two international friendly matches in June against Russia and Ghana as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions.

In July, Chelle will also oversee preparations for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in East Africa.

The Super Eagles will then return to 2026 World Cup qualifying action in September when they host Rwanda in Uyo before travelling to face South Africa.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in their recent World Cup qualifier, Chelle blamed the late equalizer on tactical mistakes.

The Eagles had taken the lead through Victor Osimhen’s 74th-minute goal but conceded in stoppage time. “We tried to score more goals after Osimhen’s goal. I told my players to push for another, but we were a little tired.

We made a small mistake that led to their goal, just like against Rwanda,” Chelle said. The result puts Nigeria in a difficult position in Group C, as they now sit fourth with seven points.

With only four matches left, the Super Eagles trail group leaders South Africa by six points, making qualification a tough challenge.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

