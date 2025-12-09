Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to announce his final squad for the forthcoming 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), but he is set to receive a welcome boost in midfield.

However, Club Brugge has confirmed that Raphael Onyedika will be available for the upcoming AFCON.

The announcement was made on the club’s official website on Monday, December 8.

New Telegraph reports that this will be Onyedika’s second major tournament with the Nigerian national team, having previously featured in the 2023 AFCON, where Nigeria reached the final in the Ivory Coast.

During that tournament, Onyedika’s involvement was limited to a 27-minute appearance in the 1-0 group stage win against Guinea-Bissau.

However, his consistent performances at the club level have ensured he remains a key figure in the national team setup.

Onyedika Set For Big AFCON Role With S’Eagles

Since making his international debut in September 2022, Onyedika has earned 17 caps and scored once for the Super Eagles.

This season, he has been one of Nigeria’s most consistent performers in Europe, featuring 22 times for Club Brugge, including three appearances in the UEFA Champions League, while contributing two goals and one assist.

Despite his impressive form at Club Brugge, Onyedika faces strong competition for a starting spot under coach Eric Chelle, who has often favoured Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka in central midfield.

Chelle is expected to finalise a 28-man squad built around a core of experienced players, as he aims to make amends for Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali remains a major injury concern, potentially paving the way for Udinese’s Maduka Okoye to reclaim the number one spot.