Chelle Backs CAF On AFCON Decision

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has thrown his weight behind the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following its decision on the controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final involving Senegal.

The CAF Appeal Committee had earlier stripped Senegal of the title after the team reportedly walked off the pitch during the final, citing circumstances that were later deemed insufficient under the competition’s regulations.

Reacting to the development, Chelle expressed full support for the continental football body, insisting that the laws of the game must be respected at all times.

According to the French-born tactician, CAF acted within its rights by enforcing the rules, stressing that no team is above the regulations guiding the sport. “The rule is clear: any team that leaves the field without a valid reason is declared the loser. This is not subjective, it is the law,” Chelle said.

He further noted that while emotions can run high in crucial matches such as a final, discipline and adherence to established guidelines remain essential.

Chelle also highlighted the importance of setting the right example for players and fans across the continent, adding that decisions like this help to preserve the integrity of the game. “This is about respecting football and its principles. No matter the situation, teams must show professionalism and continue until the end,” he added.