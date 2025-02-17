Chelle Back In Abuja, Set To Meet NFF

Share

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle touched down in Abuja yesterday as preparations for next month’s mustwin 2026 World Cup qualifiers gather momentum.

Chelle is expected to use his time back to watch NPFL matches as well as hold meetings with his employers, the NFF, as well as other critical stakeholders, officials said.

In Europe, he visited players in England and France, while also connecting with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and captain William Ekong on the phone.

His first match in charge of the Super Eagles will be against Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, before a second World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe four days later. Nigeria needs to win both matches to revive their World Cup qualification hopes.

