Chelle And The Various ‘Feeders’ Of Super Eagles

Sports and football in particular is now scientific. The luck element is still there but you don’t stumble on results anyhow. To raise a very solid team that can compete keenly with the test of modern times, there must be a deliberate plan.

I recall Senegal Football Federation sending a crop of players to various teams in France for exposure and in the end, the assemblage of the players in the national team took the country to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2002. It was a good run which saw them defeat France in the opening match and they eventually succumbed to Turkey via a golden goal in the last eight. Papa Dioup, El-Hadji Diouf, Henri Camara and Tony Sylva were some of the players on parade.

In athletics, Nigeria also ‘exported’ some junior athletes to various schools in the United States of America. The athletes later developed to turn up with good results for Nigeria on the continent and on the global stage. Mary Onyali, Olapade Adeniken, Chidi Imoh, Adewale Olukoju, Innocent Egbunike and lately Damola Osayomi and Blessing Okagbare were part of the golden generation and also were in schools in the USA to hone their skills which later became a big blessing for Nigeria.

FIFA has its objectives in setting up age-grade football but we need to ask ourselves in Africa why there are issues in making it count. The players who did well at U-17, U-20, U-23 levels are expected to transit smoothly to the senior cadre. That is the objective of FIFA in its quest to help all the member federations to take developmental initiatives seriously. Apart from the Japan ’93 team under the tutelage of coach Fanny Amun, not many of the U-17 team players, the Golden Eaglets, made it to the top, the Super Eagles. Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, Karibe Ojigwe, Wilson Oruma and Mobi Oparaku were some of those who made it from the Japan 93 team while Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi were also exceptions from the teams under Manu Garba and Emmanuel Amuneke. Victor Ikpeba also emerged and he went ahead to win the Africa Footballer of the Year award. Osimhen was another transitional player who achieved similar feat.

The age-grade teams are expected to be feeder teams for the Eagles. The players are supposed to be gradually integrated into the senior national team. It is not bad if a very skillful U-17 player makes it straight to feature for Eagles. The world is celebrating Lamine Yamal today in the colours of Barcelona and Spain, yet he is still just a teenager.

The WAFU B U-20 tourney just ended in Ghana with the Flying Eagles losing to Cote d’ Ivoire 1-0 in the final. The team did very well and I hope some of the Super Eagles technical crew members were at the venue to monitor those good enough to be given a chance in the senior team.

From August 2nd to 30th, Super Eagles B will take part in the 8th African Nations Championship billed to take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. This competition is for players in the domestic football leagues across the continent and sadly, Nigeria is yet to win it as the countries representatives arrived in Zanzibar on Thursday night.

Head coach Eric Chelle selected team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, defender Sikiru Alimi and forward Godwin Obaje among a list of 23 players for the tournament. I am happy that Chelle took charge of the team early enough and this could be the first true test for the Malian gaffer.

The players also have their fate in their hands to use this competition to join the big boys in the Super Eagles. This Eagles B team is another feeder team that could boost the main senior team. Chelle seems to be serious about this CHAN challenge and one expects a good result from this.

Nigeria will compete in Group D against defending champions Senegal, Sudan and Congo. No doubt, fans of the game in the country are eager to see CHAN Eagles win but more importantly, the technical crew should look at players who can break into the main Eagles team especially in the defence. William Troost-Ekong is not getting younger and there is need for back-up central defenders and also creative midfielders.

Chelle should also send his men to monitor the age-grade teams so that a gradual rebuilding process will take place to make Eagles stronger and much better at continental and global stage.