Chekwas Okorie: S’east, Shouldn’t Be Excluded At Heights Of Nigerian Political Leadership

We would like to get your reaction on the inaugural speech of President Ahmed Tinubu, particularly fuel subsidy removal, the way it was announced, which has triggered an exorbitant cost of fuel across the country and do you think it could have been handled differently?

Definitely, he could have handled it differently. The speech itself, I have read the written speech and I didn’t see anywhere it said that fuel subsidy is gone, using that language ‘gone’. But the speech was clear that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable, that it’s an expensive exercise that the economy can no longer carry.

And it is also obvious that the budget for 2023 provided for subsidies up to the end of June, in other words the first six months of this year. So, had he simply followed his speech, he wouldn’t have caused the panic. And his handlers, I can see the difficulties they have trying to now say that he didn’t mean that it should be automatic, that he meant that it will take a little time and that little time is one month, which everybody knows that the budget that was not written by him and was not approved by the National Assembly under his watch has given June.

And when you look at the issue of fuel subsidy, practically that’s the only point all the major presidential candidates agreed on. So if Peter Obi had become President he would still have removed it, if Atiku had become President he would still have removed it. All of them were united in that. And many Nigerians agreed that subsidy had been a scam for several years and the earlier it is removed the better.

But the use of the word is ‘gone’; sometimes when our leaders speak off the cuff they tend to make this kind of blunder. President Muhammadu Buhari did a lot of that.

So it was not actually part of his written speech?

No, I read that inaugural address. You will never see it there. You know he was reading from a prompter, so he was reading his address but at a point he would stop and make his own interjections. If you go through it, you will never see fuel subsidy has gone. It’s not there. I will advise the President because he has just started, this advice is based on the benefit of hindsight.

President Buhari made a lot of this kind of blunders like his speech where he read that he is for everybody not for anybody was a speech written for him and it was a statement that was applauded. But shortly after he went to America and said the one that was in his mind; that those who gave him 97 per cent would be better considered than those who gave him five per cent. Those were the percentages he used.

And a number of places where he spoke off the cuff just like the issue of ‘the other room’ which he said in Germany. I will advise the handlers of President Tinubu to insist that he remains on the speech which he must have approved before going to read it. So that this type of blunders that tend to distract from the intention will be avoided in future. However, I will ask Nigerians, first of let all us not also forget that many Nigerians are very unpatriotic.

The fact that these petrol marketers immediately locked up their stations and jacked up the pump price more than 300 per cent or 200 percent is most unpatriotic, because what they are selling is still what they bought at the old price. One can understand when they now go to buy more and the price changes, it can be understood and the President is now forced to send out agencies that regulate the sale of these products to go and start sealing filling stations and enforcing the rule.

That is not good enough for everybody, so as we try to blame the president for going off his written speech to make a statement that sent panic we also blame the marketers who took advantage of this to hurt ordinary Nigerians. With regard to National Assembly leadership and the zoning formula announced by the ruling, although it said it is still subject to amendment but based on what they announced so far, the South-East was given the position of Deputy Speaker.

How do you receive that and do you think it demonstrates a sense of equity and justice? The party was not fair to the people of the South-East in that zoning arrangement and whether the President is part of it or not he should intervene. This country has stood on a tripod from its inception and the Igbo people of Nigeria who are the only ethnic group in the South- East, not even dominant, because they make up 99.9 per cent of the population in the South-East, should not be excluded at the commanding heights of Nigerian political leadership.

Now, that the President has come from the South-West, the Vice President has now come from the North- East and the immediate past President came from the North-West, it makes political sense and a good sense of equity, justice and fairness to zone the presidential ticket to the South -East. And when you come to contribution to party, as we speak there are two states in South-East out of five that are APC states, not to talk of the fact that APC did very well, almost dominated the entire Abia North courtesy of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who led the political operation in that area and he is returned as senator.

The South-South has only one APC state. So if you come to contribute to the success of APC, why will any- body not consider the South-East as coming over and above South- South? Again the mistake most political leaders make regarding Igbo people is that they look at Igbo as coming just from only the South- East. Igbo people are so widespread in this country that they are easily the largest ethnic group in this country when you put their number on the aggregate.

So if you sideline or alienate a race with such influence across the country, it will be a major political miscalculation. That is my advice, and I’m glad that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Osita Izunaso have not capitulated, they are still in the race and the National Assembly being independent, and being expected to elect their own leaders, except they want to start from day one to be seen as appendages of either the party or the executive arm, may be able to assert their independence when they choose who leads them.

Very often when you listen to security analysts talk about insecurity in the country and when they come to the South-East they often make recommendations, but what is always lacking is the core issue that is breeding insecurity in the South-East, which is the current detention of Nnamdi Kanu. Despite the Igbo elites led by late Mbazuluike Amaechi who went to the former President to beg him to release Nnamdi Kanu, he refused and they are still following court processes; even the court granted him bail yet the Federal Government has refused. What’s your advice to the current President?

I’m glad that even in your question you have also covered everything that needs to be said because every well-meaning Igbo leader, whether cultural, political or traditional, has come out boldly to say that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released. The Appeal Court did not even grant him bail, it quashed the charges that the Federal Government brought against him and so ought to have been acquitted completely.

What I had expected the government of President Buhari, and of course many of us intervened publicly to say that he should be released, that government should obey the judgment of the court; what I expected them, may be invite him over and have an understanding on the way he should conduct himself so that we don’t have to return to square one on this issue of agitation. But they didn’t do that; they just one, disobeyed the judgment of the Appeal Court and then ran to the Supreme Court.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court didn’t say ‘well, you can’t come to us for justice,’ he who goes to equity must go with clean hands. First of all go and obey the judgment that has been given and then you come to us to appeal. But instead the Supreme Court went ahead to hear the matter without any reference to the fact that the Federal Government that came to it had not obeyed the judgment of the appellate court. That’s not good enough for a country that prides itself as operating constitutional democracy and rule of law.

Now that President Tinubu is in charge, I will urge him to release Nnamdi Kanu. There are two reasons I said so; one, there is a judgment that has not been obeyed and since government is a continuum, he should be able to obey it. Second one is that he has immense power as a President under the special presidential dispensation to direct that Nnamdi Kanu should be released, there could be other conditions here and there to make it, because it takes two to tango, to make it matter of give and take.

But his freedom ought to be guaranteed not just that this place (South-East) has become very restive for a long time and it is doing to the economy and livelihood even socio- cultural events in the South-East cannot be quantified in monetary terms. Many people now have their marriages held, wedding of their children, traditional marriages that used to keep the rural areas alive held in the cities outside Igbo land. Some people have had to bury their loved ones, elderly ones that should be given befitting burial outside of Igbo land, some abroad. And it is because of the insecurity in our area.

Any person who thinks oh it’s an Igbo problem is taking it wrongly because what affects one side, effects the other one way or the other. President Tinubu will be scoring a very high mark that will make him win tremendously the support of Igbo nation, home and abroad if he is able to take this bold political step that will underscore his well touted sagacity and political savvy. It will do him a lot of good and it will bring peace.

In his speech which we have also examined earlier he also made reference to reviewing the political architecture of the country. I believe that that should mean in fact, in very simple terms, bringing about the state police and community policing. That will make every Nigerian, every citizen of this country an equal stakeholder in the security of his environment. So when he releases, for instance, Nnamdi Kanu, it becomes easy for all of us to know the real criminals, who are carrying out crimes using IBOB or even in his name as the basis for what they are doing; it becomes easy to isolate those ones.

And it means that security in the South-East will improve dramatically. Nnamdi Kanu can be a major contributor to national unity because he has earned that tremendous followership and respect by Igbo people home and abroad. Igbo people respect people who have suffered for their sake just like we all Christians know that Jesus Christ died for our sake and shed his blood.

Nnamdi Kanu, his continued incarceration will continue to make him a hero and since he has attained that level of acceptability and respect and honour amongst Ndigbo I will urge the government to see how to can engage him, bring him out to start with because you engage somebody who is under lock and key, and release him and see how they can work with him to grow the unity that is not so, Nigeria is terribly divided and anything that can be done to begin to heal the wounds from whichever corner is worth embarking on.

The Edozie Njoku-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commenced committal proceedings against Victor Oye for alleged disobedience of court rulings by setting up modalities for the national convention of the party. What do you think should be the outcome of that convention legally speaking? Oye has shown tremendous dis- respect to the courts. So as far as I’m concerned he has displayed unbelievable rascality and arrogance in the matter of APGA.

And the only person who is supporting him to do what he is doing is also equally guilty of the same offence. A court of competence jurisdiction gave clear unambiguous order and that order was given because Oye’s lawyer came and instead of defending the suit that was filed as defendants came up with the application that the court lacks jurisdiction. So the judge said fine, you see, since we are going to be looking into whether this court has jurisdiction or not and the issue of jurisdiction normally is given priority, let every party to this suit maintain the status quo.

And he said for the avoidance of doubt the status quo he means here is the following; that none of the parties in the suit or their agents, their assigns, their proxies and so on and so forth should do anything, meeting convention, congress in the name of APGA until that matter of jurisdiction is resolved. And a date was given to resolve this matter of jurisdiction. This case already has a fast-track status under the new laws of dispensing justice.

It is under fast-track, which means it is not a case that will last, it’s like what we call expeditious hearing. So adjournment was given for them to prepare and come to argue. So this ruling of the court was to be obeyed for at least one week. If they come and are able to succeed in convincing the court that it lacks jurisdiction, the court will hands-off. But within that one week they did congresses at the ward level, local government, state level.

And Edozie Njoku’s leadership will not stand by and see the judgment of the court being desecrated in that manner. And so further affidavit was filed to draw the attention of the court to this and then an application for committal to prison was also made. And what did the Oye people do? They went and gave notice of appeal instead of coming to prove their case that the court lacks jurisdiction.

They gave notice of appeal that the court ought not to have given the order, meanwhile they are already disobeying the order. If you are going to challenge the order, challenge it successfully before you can go and disobey it. It is said that he who goes to equity goes with clean hand and when they came to court it was proved that the notice of appeal was not ripe in any way to be considered because as at the day the matter came up and Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu, a very senior lawyer in this country, who ought not to meddle in matters that tend to bring down his integrity came and began to argue and a more junior lawyer brought a letter from the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court, for office of the Chief Judge to prove that no application has been entered by Oye group for remission of court record to the Appeal Court.

And even if you have that application written it will take 45 days if the court has failed to respond to it before you can return to Appeal Court to seek for further reliefs. Yet they continued. So the judge has adjourned to Friday (June 2, 2023) to rule. But for all I know the matter is beyond Edozie Njoku now. It is Oye versus the courts. If the court allows its ruling to be desecrated in that manner let’s see and then incidentally this matter has attracted critical stakeholders in the judiciary. The Nigerian Bar Association now sends a delegation to monitor what is happening.

The Supreme Court that gave the original judgment that has been disobeyed sends delegation to come and monitor what is happening. And incidentally students of the Nigeria Law School were already assigned there for their practical exposure. So when you come to court you see the students with their notebooks. So they are also interested to know how a court will respond to its order being disobeyed. So the judge has a duty to live up to his billing and protect the court.