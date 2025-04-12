Chef’s Corner: Vegetables That Are High In Protein (2)

Share

Artichokes

Despite their prickly exterior, artichokes are a very nutritious vegetable. They are incredibly high in protein, providing almost five grams per cup. In addition to protein, artichokes contain fiber and antioxidants, making them a great choice for anyone looking to improve their overall health.

For example, artichokes help reduce cholesterol and prevent heart disease. Plus, they contain high amounts of vitamin C and folate, which help support the immune system. When cooking with artichokes, choose fresh ones with tightly-closed leaves. To prepare an artichoke for cooking, pull off the outer leaves and trim off the stem. Then, boil or steam the artichoke until it is tender. You can eat the heart of the steamed artichoke whole, remove it and dip it in a sauce or vinaigrette.

Green Peas

Green peas are a humble little legume that people often overlook, but they are a nutritional powerhouse. Not only are they a good source of fiber and antioxidants, but they are also one of the highest plant-based protein sources. One cup of cooked green peas contains about nine grams of protein, which is huge compared to other vegetables. That’s more than twice the amount found in a comparable serving of rice. And unlike many other plant-based proteins, green peas are a complete protein, containing all the essential amino acids your body needs.

They can be a bit intimidating if you haven’t prepared green peas before. However, you can enjoy them in various ways – try boiling or steaming them and then adding them to soups and stews, mashing them and serving as a side dish, or throwing them into salads for an extra crunch.

Eat more vegetables that are high in protein

Whether you are following a vegan or vegetarian diet or simply increasing your protein intake, many different vegetables can help. From the high-protein avocado to the nutrient-rich artichokes and green peas, there is a wide variety of healthy vegetable options. So why not add some veggies to your diet today and start reaping the benefits?

*Culled: Just Vegan Today

