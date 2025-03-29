Chef’s Corner: Vegetables that are high in protein (1)

Share

If you are vegan, you know that getting enough protein in your diet can be tricky, especially if your diet is mostly vegetables. But that doesn’t mean it is impossible. There are more options than you might think.

Importance of proteins

Proteins are essential nutrients that play a vital role in the human body. They are necessary for the growth and repair of tissues, the production of hormones and enzymes, and the transportation of nutrients throughout the body.

Proteins are also a significant component of the immune system, helping to protect the body from infection and disease. The body needs protein to maintain its structure and function, and severe health problems can occur without enough protein.

That’s why consuming various protein-rich foods daily, whether through plant-based sources like vegetables or animal products like meat and dairy, is crucial.

Avocado

Many people think of avocados as a high-fat food, but they contain more than 20 different vitamins and minerals. Avocados are also a good source of fiber and protein. In addition, avocados are one of the few fruits that contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein.

Because of their high nutrient density, many people call avocados a super food. Studies have shown that avocados can help to lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and prevent cancer. They also improve heart health and boost brain function. So, next time you’re looking for a nutritious snack, reach for an avocado. You’ll be getting more than just a dose of healthy fats – you’ll be getting a powerhouse of nutrients that can benefit your overall health.

Corn

Most people think of corn as a starchy vegetable, but many don’t realise that it is quite high in protein. One cup of corn provides about 4.6 grams of protein, a staggering amount for a vegetable. One of the reasons corn is so high in protein is that it contains all of the essential amino acids that our bodies need to build new proteins.

Corn is also a good source of fiber and vitamins, making it a nutritious addition to any diet. While it’s best to eat fresh corn, canned or frozen corn can also be a healthy option. You can incorporate corn into many dishes, from tacos and salads to soups and stews. Plus, corn is easy on the wallet, making it an affordable way to boost your overall protein intake.

Mushrooms

Though people often overlook them, mushrooms are a surprisingly nutrient-rich food. In addition to being a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, mushrooms are also an excellent source of protein. Surprisingly, mushrooms contain more protein than other vegetables, including broccoli and spinach.

One cup of cooked mushrooms provides around four grams of protein, similar to the amount found in one egg. Furthermore, the protein in mushrooms is especially easy for the body to absorb and use. For these reasons, mushrooms make an excellent choice for anyone looking to increase their protein intake.

Kale

Kale is a nutrient-rich leafy green vegetable packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is also a good source of protein, with one cup of cooked kale providing about 3.5 grams of the nutrient. This makes kale an excellent option for vegans and vegetarians looking to increase their protein intake.

In addition to being high in protein, kale is also high in fiber, which can help to promote a healthy digestive system. Additionally, the vitamin C content in kale helps to boost the immune system, and the iron content helps to prevent anemia.

Kale is a versatile vegetable you can enjoy cooked or raw, making it a perfect addition to any meal. And if you’re looking for a protein-packed snack, try blending kale into a smoothie or making kale chips. With so many health benefits, there is no excuse not to eat more kale.

*Culled: Just Vegan Today

