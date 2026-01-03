Chef’s Corner: Impact Of Sugar On Your Health (1)

Sugar, once considered a luxury, has gradually woven its way into the very fabric of daily diets around the globe. From morning beverages to the desserts that end our day, this sweet substance is omnipresent. Yet, amidst its pervasive nature lies an unsettling truth.

Extensive research over the past decades has unmasked the myriad health concerns associated with excessive sugar consumption.

This article delves into the various impacts of sugar on health, from weight gain to dental concerns, illustrating why a conscious evaluation of its intake is vital. Causes weight gain Sugar, packed with empty calories, has a direct relationship with weight gain.

When consumed in large quantities, it significantly contributes to daily calorie intake without offering essential nutrients. These excessive calories, when not utilised by the body, get stored as fat, gradually leading to weight gain.

Furthermore, foods and drinks high in sugar often contain added fats and are low in essential nutrients, making them less satisfying and more conducive to overconsumption.

Another factor attributing to weight gain is sugar’s manipulation of body hormones. It’s been noted that sugar can affect hormones like insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar, and ghrelin, commonly known as the hunger hormone.

When sugar levels are constantly high, it can lead to insulin resistance, which in turn can result in the body storing more fat. Meanwhile, disruptions in ghrelin levels can lead to increased appetite, causing a vicious cycle of overeating and weight gain.

Negatively impacts dental health Sugar stands as a primary culprit behind dental issues such as cavities and tooth decay. When sugar is consumed, it interacts with the bacteria in the mouth, producing acids. These acids, in turn, at- tack the enamel, the protective outer layer of the teeth. Over time, repeated acid attacks weaken the enamel, leading to cavities.

Tooth enamel, once damaged, does not regenerate, making the repercussions of this process permanent. Beyond cavities, the adverse effects of sugar on oral health are manifold. Constant sugar consumption can lead to various dental problems, including gum disease and tooth erosion.

Gum disease, if left unchecked, not only results in tooth loss but has also been linked with other health issues, including heart disease.

Erosion, on the other hand, strips the teeth of its protective layer, making them more sensitive to temperature and prone to decay. May cause fatigue, low energy One might often turn to sugary foods and drinks hoping for a quick energy boost.

This temporary surge in energy is caused by a rapid spike in blood sugar. However, what follows is a drastic drop, commonly known as a sugar crash. During this crash, individuals might feel drained, lethargic, and even more tired than before they consumed the sugar.

This rollercoaster of energy levels is not conducive to maintaining consistent stamina and concentration throughout the day, especially for tasks that require sustained attention. Consistent intake of sugar can also interfere with the body’s natural ability to maintain steady energy.

Over time, the body may become dependent on sugar for its energy needs, sidelining other efficient energy sources such as complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

This dependency can result in feelings of fatigue when sugar levels in the blood drop, hindering daily productivity and overall well-being.

Culled: Justvegantoday