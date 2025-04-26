Chef’s Corner: Herb-roasted Lamb With Potatoes

Share

Ingredients

12 large unpeeled garlic clovers, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 (6-pound) bonelss leg of lamb, timed and tied

4-5 pounds of small unpeeled potatoes (16-20 potatoes)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons good olive oil

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Place the oven rack in the lower third of the oven so the lamb will sit in the middle of the oven.

Peel six of the cloves of garlic and place them in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Add the rosemary, one tablespoon salt, one teaspoon pepper, and butter. Process until the garlic and rosemary are finely minced. Thoroughly coat the top and sides of the lamb with the rosemary mixture. Allow to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to one hour.

Toss the potatoes and remaining unpeeled garlic in a bowl with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in the bottom of a large roasting pan. Place the lamb on top of the potatoes.

Roast for 20 minutes. Turn the heat down to 350 degrees F and roast for another one to one and quarter hours, until a meat thermometer registers 130 to 135 degrees F for medium-rare. Place the lamb on a cutting board, cover with aluminum foil, and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Slice and serve with the potatoes.

* Recipe: Courtesy of Ina Garten

