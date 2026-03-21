Chef’s Corner Reamy White Chili

Creamy white chili blends tender chicken, gentle spices, and smooth cream for a comforting dish. Creamy White Chili offers a comforting bowl of warmth that’s both hearty and surprisingly mellow.

The chunks of tender chicken collide with the subtle kick of green chiles, bringing a gentle heat that complements rather than overpowers.

Onion and garlic powder infuse an aromatic depth, making each spoonful feel like an embrace on a cool evening.

The real magic happens when heavy cream and sour cream join the party—together they create a silky texture that’s irresistibly smooth, inviting you to savour each bite.

Ingredients:

For the chili: 1 tablespoon canola oil; 1 pound chicken breasts boneless and skinless, cut into 1/2-inch cubes; 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder; 1 medium onion chopped; 1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth;

2 (15.5-ounce) cans great northern beans rinsed and drained; 2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles; 1 teaspoon salt; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; 1 teaspoon dried oregano; 1/2 teaspoon pepper; 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper; 1/2 cup heavy cream; 1 cup sour cream

Optional, for topping:

Tortilla chips to taste; cheddar cheese to taste, shredded; jalapeño pepper to taste, sliced; green onions to taste; yellow corn to taste.

Directions:

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add the oil. Add the chicken pieces, the garlic powder, and the onions and sauté until the chicken is no longer pink, about five minutes.

Add in the broth, the beans, the chiles, the salt, the cumin, the oregano, the pepper, and the cayenne pepper. Bring the chili mixture to a boil.

Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for 30 minutes, uncovered. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the heavy cream and the sour cream. Top with your favourite toppings.