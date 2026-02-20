Chef’s Corner: Best Grilled Hot Dogs

Recipe background

Grilled hot dogs offer a smoky, rich flavour with a hint of garlic warmth. Grilled hot dogs have a charming sim-plicity that brings people together, whether at a bustling barbecue or a quiet backyard evening.

As these dogs sizzle over the grill, a smoky aroma swirls, mingling with a hint of sweet garlic warmth. It’s the kind of smell that makes your neighbours peek over the fence with curiousity.

The hidden gem is the Worcestershire sauce in the marinade, which adds a rich, umami kick you’ll find unexpectedly delightful with each bite.

Texturally, there’s a satisfying contrast as you sink your teeth into the slightly charred exterior before reaching the juicy, flavourful inside.

The shallow cuts on the hot dogs allow the marinade to seep in, creating pockets of deliciousness that burst as they grill.

The entire process is wonderfully straightforward and doesn’t require much fuss. Even if grilling isn’t your forte, rest assured this dish tends to be forgiving.

Don’t be surprised if people line up for seconds, or even thirds. Just keep a few extra buns handy

Ingredients:

1. 8 hot dogs

2. 1/4 cup ketchup plus more, to taste, for serving

3. 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4. 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

5. 1 clove garlic minced

6. hot dog buns optional, to taste

7. mustard optional, to taste, for serving

Directions:

With a small, sharp knife, make shallow cuts at an angle in two rows down each hot dog, about 1/2-inch apart. Mix 1/4 cup of the ketchup with the Worcestershire sauce, the oil, and the garlic. Pour the marinade into a large reseal- able plastic bag.

Add the hot dogs to the marinade and massage lightly so the hot dogs are completely coated. Let the hot dogs marinate for 15-20 minutes.

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the hot dogs until nicely charred and the cuts open up, about 3-5 minutes. Serve on the buns with the extra ketchup and the mustard.

*Culled: Truly Recipes