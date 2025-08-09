Chef’s Corner: Best Fruits To Aid Sleep, Recovery

Most people know that getting a good night’s sleep is vital for overall health, but few understand why sleep is so critical. During sleep, your body can rest and recover from the day’s activities.

Sleep also allows the brain to consolidate memories and process information. In addition, sleep helps to regulate hormones and metabolic function. You are at risk for several health problems without adequate sleep, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and mood disorders. Thankfully, you can do several things to promote better sleep, one of which is to eat a balanced, nutritious diet. In addition, certain fruits contain sleep-promoting properties, making them a great addition to your nighttime routine. Here are some of the best fruits to aid in sleep and recovery:

Bananas

People often think of bananas as a healthy snack, and for a good reason. They contain loads of nutrients like potassium and vitamin C and are a good fiber source. But did you know that bananas can also help you sleep better and recover from exercise?

So the next time you feel tired or sore, reach for a banana. Bananas contain tryptophan; an amino acid converted into serotonin. Bananas also contain magnesium, a mineral that helps to relax muscles and reduce inflammation.

In addition, bananas are a good source of carbohydrates, which the body needs to repair muscle tissue and replenish energy stores. So reach for a banana if you want a natural way to boost your recovery and get a good night’s sleep.

Mangoes

Mangoes are a fruit that are native to Asia. It is a stone fruit that is related to cashew and pistachio. The fruit is oblong and has yellow or orange flesh with a large, hard seed in the centre. Mangoes are a good source of vitamins A and C and dietary fiber.

In addition, mangoes contain compounds that may help promote sleep and improve digestion. Mangoes are also low in calories and fat, making them a healthy snack. Choose ripe mangoes that yield to gentle pressure when squeezed.

Avoid mangoes that have bruised or wrinkled skin. Store ripe mangoes at room temperature for up to five days or in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Enjoy mangoes as part of a healthy diet for sleep and other benefits.

Pineapple

Pineapple is not only a delicious fruit, but it also has many health benefits. One of the most significant is its ability to aid sleep and recovery. In addition, the natural sugars in pineapple help regulate blood sugar levels, promoting relaxation and helping to prevent midnight cravings.

The magnesium content of pineapple also helps to relax muscles, making it an ideal fruit to consume before bed. In addition, the high levels of vitamin C and antioxidants in pineapple help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation.

This makes it an ideal fruit for post-workout recovery. So next time you’re looking for a snack to help you get a good night’s sleep, reach for a pineapple.

Cherries

Sweet or sour, cherries are delicious and nutritious fruit with numerous health benefits. In addition to being a good source of fiber and vitamins C and A, cherries contain melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep cycles. Studies have shown that consuming cherries can help reduce the severity of insomnia and improve sleep quality. Cherries are also rich in antioxidants, which can help protect against heart disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions.

Moreover, research suggests that eating cherries may help relieve pain from arthritis and gout. So whether you’re looking to improve your sleep or boost your overall health, add cherries to your diet.

*Just Vegan Today

…………………………………………………………………….

Lagos Continental Hotel: Your home for fine dining

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Besides its many allureing and luxury offerings, one of the strongest unique selling points and attractions of Lagos Continental Hotel is it focus on fine dining, with its many dining options that any guest, foodie as well those with high palate taste bud and eye for the best gastronomy treats in Lagos, should visit and explore.

It is an immersive culinary experience that you are treated to with the different dining options, as you are spoilt for choice. What is more interesting and appealing is that besides its all–day restaurant, there are other outlets within the hotel, which is a 23-floor affair, and majestically designed architectural masterpiece, that offer a blend of savoury culinary treats that you find irresistible.

The Executive Chef of the hotel, Chef Ernst Lothar Frank, a German-born executive chef, understands perfectly well the place of good food in the composition of a hotel hence he spares no effort in elevating the hotel’s food and beverage offerings to the greatest height as the most appealing offerings.

‘‘It is the food and beverage that make the hotel; most of the times when you discuss about the hotel, what makes the different between one luxury hotel and the other is certainly the people and the F/B department, which give it a kind of excitement,’’ he noted.

Besides just treating you to good culinary treats, one reason there is emphasis on food, is because food and beverage contribute immensely to the revenue of the hotel. ‘‘So, F/B department is very important to drive the hotel,’’ added the chef.

Chef Frank has his work cut out as aside transforming the food culture of the hotel, he is also focused on attracting walk-in-guests to dine at the hotel. ‘‘One of the challenges for the hotel is bringing people from outside because they are reluctant. We want to make it easier for the people by creating different outlets for them,’’ he said.

So when next you think of fine dining, your destination should be Lagos Continental Hotel where you are spoilt for options; ranging from Sugar 52, Ekaabo, Milano, Soho Restaurant, Sport Café, Milan Bar, Milano Private Dining, to Lobby Café.

One of its signature offerings is the Sunday Brunch, which serves off between 12noon and 4pm. The atmosphere is always colourful, fun filled and exciting. You are treated to delightsome culinary offers and spoilt for choice.