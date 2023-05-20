Chef Hilda Baci Makes History Cooking For 100 Hours In 4 Days

Nigerian Chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, fondly called Chef Hilda Baci, has eclipsed the Guinness World Record on cook-a-thorn otherwise known as cooking marathon, of 87 hours 45 minutes previously held by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019, with her new record of 100 hours, clocked on Monday May 15, achieved over four days of non-stop cooking. With this feat, Chef Hilda Baci, has put attract accolades from across the world, including Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, who through a statement commended the chef for her feat, tenacity of purpose and commitment to her craft.

Before this newest feat, the Akwa Ibom State-born 27 years old culinary expert, had in 2021 won the Jollof rice competition, making her the Jollof rice queen. This was acknowledged by President Buhari in his tribute to her prowess when he noted that; ‘‘This is a good antecedent of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.”

Her state Governor, Udoh Emmanuel, also paid glowing tributes to her, describing her global making epoch as a depiction of the Dakkada philosophy of Akwa Ibom- ites. It is to be noted that Akwa Ibom State has also put Nigeria on the Guinness World Record with its largest Christmas mass choir, which celebrates the carol yearly. “This is what our Dakkada philosophy is all about; the determination to dare and conquer what others assume to be impossible.

We salute you for putting our culinary skills on full display and of course, our nationally and internationally celebrated cuisines. You are an inspiration to millions of Nigerians, and especially our dear fellow Akwa Ibomites,’’ said the governor. The race to the world record started for Chef Hilda Baci on Thursday May 11 by 4pm after she turned on her cooker and turned off the cooker by 12noon on Monday May 15. She in the course of the four days long cooking wiped up 50 different recipes and cooked over 100 foods that were fed the people who witnessed the epoch cooking event.

The cooking event took place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, which for the four days was turned into a colourful and exciting carnival-like arena, with Nigerians of all ages and backgrounds visiting, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to catch a glimpse of the epoch making event, support and encourage her. The cook-a-thon event was sponsored by GB Foods, Arla Foods, BaigeWallet, Filmhouse, Jumbo, Uber and Woodscope among others. The elated world record beater in her statement after the feat said, “The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago.

It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.’’ Meanwhile Guinness World Record is yet to officially recongised her feat as it said that the ratification process is ongoing and when concluded with formally makes the announcement.