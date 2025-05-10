Chef Ernst Lothar Frank: We Want To Explore, Take Nigerian Food Culture To Another Level

Share

Lagos Continental Hotel, with its many signature restaurants, such as Ekaabo, Soho, Milano, Sugar 52 and even its sport bar, should be a first choice for fine dining. This the hotel management knows too, following this, it is atop of its game as it is doing everything possible to make it a home for the best culinary treats.

For Chef Ernst Lothar Frank, a German-born executive chef, who is the executive chef of the hotel that boast the tallest and most iconic architectural masterpiece in Lagos, this is one task that must achieved, especially with his focus on revolutionary Nigerian food culture, which the hotel is presently experimenting on with the intention of taking it to another level by attracting global attention to it just the same way as other intercontinental cuisines.

Chef Frank has only being eight months in Nigeria, however, as an international chef that has traversed different countries across Europe, Asia, the Gulf States and Africa: United Kingdom, Kuwait, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Sudan and now Nigeria; he is very passionate about Nigerian food culture despite the fact that Lagos Continental is known for its diverse culinary offerings.

Influenced by the Nigerian food culture

He admitted that he has been influenced by Nigerian food culture especially listening to his Nigerian chefs and working with them.

‘‘I listen to the Nigerian chefs that we have, we try to tap into their experience, like Chef Amaka (Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba),’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘what we have in the hotel is more of traditional Nigerian food. I try to learn about it and it is very rich, which is what I found out about it.’’

Despite the richness of Nigerian food, the international chef is not so impressed with the undocumented nature of it. Hear him; ‘‘unfortunately, it is not very, very well documented. There is a need to document it and recognise it for what it is.

‘‘You have to concentrate on what you have as a national food. It is about the culture, and like language and culture, it is evolving. So, if the culture is changing then the food is changing as well as.

‘‘I think it is not as much mechanised as it should be here in Nigeria. Everybody can tell you where there is a good Italian restaurant, Chinese restaurant, but if you ask them where is the best Nigerian restaurant where you can go out for fine dining, it is not that easy to answer.

‘‘Because I ask this question but I don’t get the answer. The concentration is actually on foreign food.’’

Given this development, the hotel, according to Chef Frank, is looking at changing this, with emphasis on Nigerian food. This development is also confirmed by the Group General Manager of Continental Hotel Group, Karl Hala.

In fact, this was what informed the hotel experimenting with Chef Amaka, an emerging Nigerian chef that is well known for her Afro fusion and promotion of Nigerian cuisine, experimenting with authentic indigenous ingredients from the various parts of the country, to create amazing recipes that offer great and harmonious flavours to one’s palate.

Chef Frank picks up the narrative, ‘‘so, that is something that we are thinking about and not trying to change because you can’t change it.

‘‘But we want to tap into Nigerian food culture and also take Nigerian food into another level, we don’t want to reinvent the potatoes or something like that but in the way it is presented and the way that it is looked at so that it can be at par with any other national food in the world as well.’’

That journey has started with the partnership that the hotel is forging with Chef Amaka and what Chef Frank is doing with his fellow Nigerian chefs. A visit will convince you, especially for the Sunday brunch at Ekaabo Restaurant, where you are treated to lavish and enthralling treats, with great vibes full of fun and entertainment plus good food and drink at your beck.

‘‘And, I truly believe we can,’’ said Chef Frank with a true sense of commitment.

Besides just treating you to good culinary treats, one reason why there is emphasis on food, is because food and beverage contributes immensely to the revenue of the hotel. This Chef Frank knows too well as he admitted that:

‘‘It contributes to revenue quite a lot and we have a strong banquet department and a huge part of the revenue from food is from banquet.

‘‘It is the food and beverage that makes the hotel, most of the times when you discuss about the hotel, what makes the different between one luxury hotel and the other is certainly the people and the F/B department, which give it a kind of excitement.

‘‘So, F/B department is very important to drive the hotel.’’

Aside of the hotel environment, he believes that restaurant business is thriving in Nigeria given the much that he has seen over the last seven months of his arrival in the country.

‘‘I think restaurant business is booming now and there is a lot of money from restaurants,’’ he said. This is as he underscored the importance of having what he described as; ‘‘nice environment and good quality of food and beverage.’’

These elements, he said Lagos Continental possess. Given this, one of the major focuses of the hotel presently is attracting walk-in-guests to dine at the hotel. This is as Chef Frank disclosed, ‘‘one of the challenges for the hotel is bringing people from outside because they are reluctant. We want to make it easier for the people by creating different outlets for them.’’

Besides Ekaabo, Sugar 52, Milano, he said that Soho Restaurant is a perfect fit for walk-in-guests. ‘‘Most of the guests who eat in Soho Restaurant come from outside,’’ he disclosed.

To this end, the chef is working at making Soho Restaurant a choice restaurant for people to dine. What he described as top of the mind, noting, ‘‘I want people to say that they are going to Soho Restaurant. I don’t want them to say we are going to Lagos Continental Hotel because they have Soho Restaurant. No, that is wrong.

‘‘They have to say we want to go to Soho and it happens to be in Lagos Continental Hotel.’’

A tall order. But Chef Frank and his team are working on achieving this because they are surefooted about their product and its ability to attract people to its anvil for fine dining.

Partnership with Chef Amaka and other chefs

Chef Frank spoke glowing of the partnership with Chef Amaka and other chefs in the pool of the hotel as its looks to deepening its culinary offerings and ensure that guests have immersive experience.

He disclosed, ‘‘we want to tap into her expertise, she is brilliant for what she does and she is an independent chef. We would like to have a working relationship with her.

‘‘Wherever you go there is a blend; go to London, go to the Middle East; almost every international hotel really gets a chef from outside.

‘‘They bring their knowledge and experience. You can tap into trends very quickly and that is what we want to achieve.

‘‘In the future we will bring people like Chef Amaka to help us, to do things that we can’t do in order to have improved experience for the guest. The wider the range the better experience for the guests.’’

