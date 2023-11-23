Chef Dammy Reportedly Arrested, Granted Bail

Ekiti-born Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy has been reportedly arrested and granted bail by the police in Ondo State on Thursday for filing a petition against her pastor.

It would be recalled that Chef Dammy had few weeks back made a shocking revelation about the pastor who paid for her cook-a-thon competition a few months ago.

Dammy raised alarm over alleged relentless threats and intimidation from individuals whom she tagged “people of God” and her pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah, also known as Billionaire Dollar Prophet.

According to Chef Dammy, her pastor should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

However, her sudden arrest by the Police has since set many tongues wagging on social media amid the conflict between Chef Dammy and her once-supportive pastor.

As the matter remain unclear, Chef has promised to open up on the matter soon.

She further disclosed that the public outcry was just a glimpse of what she must have encountered in the past months, as she promised to keep her fans updated.

In a new development on Thursday evening, Social media commentator, Oluyemi Fash in a Twitter post said: “I have information that Chef Dammy has been arrested by men of the @PoliceNG AIG zone 17 in Akure for a petition against her by her pastor, that police station has a history of extremely corrupt practices and I am speaking from personal experience.

“I urge the families of Chef Dammy to speak out in case the right of Dammy is abused at any point. cc: @Princemoye1”

In another terse update after two hours of her arrests, he said: “Chef Dammy has been released on bail.”

Reacting to Chef Dammy’s arrest, the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore said: “This is exactly what is wrong with the @policeng, instead of focusing on its primary mandate of fighting crime, it has reduced itself to a force for hire.

“How do you detain a young student for challenging a pastor who’s oppressing her?

“How? The @policeng in Akure must release Chef Dammy with immediate effect!“