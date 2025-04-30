Chef Dammy Joins Culinary School

Share

Nigerian chef and one-time Guinness cook-a-thon contender, Adeparusi Damilola, also known as Chef Dammy, joins a culinary school.

New Telegraph recalls that the 25-year-old had conducted a 120-hour cook-a-thon in 2023, which had garnered the attention and admiration of Nigerians. Although the attempt went unrecognized by the recording body.

The popular food critic, Opeyemi, recently revealed that the chef had joined a culinary school to improve her cooking skills.

However, Opeyemi in a video shared on X, captured Chef Dammy in her culinary school garb while they posed together for a video selfie.

@OpeFoodCritic said; “Guess who is now in culinary school ”

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

@Omolomo_o said: “Told you all I’m supporting my fav chef Dammy

She’s coming back for that world record .”

@_mulan_ap wrote: “Chef Dami is coming back ”

@akinwale_cfi wrote: “She looks happy

Thanks to everyone supporting her…”

@ovbabyonfire remarked: “this is so amazing to see, the real will always win not clout ❤️!”

@Afolasakin01 said: “I’m so happy for Chef Dammy. I hope she becomes something big and turns that shame into fame.

She was used, unfortunately, but thank God that’s turning to something beautiful.”

@Vooduknows commented: “You’re allowed to make mistakes, you are not allowed to dwell in them. Move!”

Watch video below;

Guess who is now in cullinary school 😁 https://t.co/QZYmUHkaek pic.twitter.com/BLPljr6bgY — Opeyemi Famakin (@OpeFoodCritic) April 29, 2025

Share