Chef Dammy Graduates From Culinary School

Ekiti State-born chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has officially earned a Professional Culinary Art Chef diploma from the Hospitality Business School (HBS) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Ekiti-based chef completed the programme on a full scholarship sponsored by Horecabb Mentors, Ofadaboy, and the Ekiti State government.

Chef Dammy’s graduation marks a significant milestone in her culinary career, following her widely publicised cook-a-thon attempt in June 2023.

In an Instagram post, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from a top-tier institution, acknowledging the support of her sponsors, supporters, and the Nigerian government.

She wrote, “It’s safe to say Chef Dammy is officially a professional chef. Grateful to have graduated from the best hospitality school in Nigeria, first in Africa and among the top 10 in the world. Cheers to the grace of God and the favour of men that have brought me this far.

“To everything we’ve achieved in 2025, and to the even greater things ahead. God bless HBS. @hbshotelschool_lagos. God bless my sponsors. God bless my supporters. God bless Nigeria. And God bless me.”

The scholarship program, which includes five additional courses, aims to produce well-rounded chefs.