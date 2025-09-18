Culinary talent and internet sensation, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has debunked claims that she is planning to cook the largest pot of beans following Chef Hilda Baci’s successful attempt at the world’s largest serving of jollof rice.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, Chef Dammy, who is currently on a full scholarship at the Hospitality Business School in Lagos, where she is studying for a professional culinary diploma, said the rumours were completely false.

She began by congratulating Chef Hilda on her recent feat, saying: “I’d like to send a very big congratulations to Ms. Hilda for the just completed project of cooking the biggest pot of jollof rice to feed thousands.

“Congratulations to Nigeria as a whole too, because this is a win for everybody in Nigeria and all African countries.”

READ ALSO:

Addressing the viral speculation, Chef Dammy said, “So, I’m actually making this video because people have been asking me, like, do you want to cook again?

“Some of my classmates are still telling me that, ‘Dammy, do you truly want to cook beans?’ Like, no! Why would I do that?”

The Ekiti-born chef, who rose to fame in 2023 after her bold cook-a-thon attempt, further expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers.

“I would just like to say thank you to everybody that has been supporting me, to everybody that has been fighting on my behalf online, to my school mothers, to everybody that has helped in my growth and promotion, and to those who have supported me financially.”

Chef Dammy also reflected on how unexpected her journey has been, recalling how her cook-a-thon went viral without her even informing her parents.

“Even the cook-a-thon, I didn’t know it was going to be viral. I didn’t even tell my parents about it; they just saw me. I was shocked to see myself on social media,” she admitted.

With her clarification, Chef Dammy put an end to the widespread rumors, stressing that she has no plans of embarking on a “largest pot of beans” challenge.