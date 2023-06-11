Chef Dammy Calls For Prayers As She Hits 56 Hours (Video)

Fast-rising culinarian, Chef Dammy has called for prayers and support as she hits 56 hours of nonstop cooking out of 120 hours.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Chef Dammy stated her cooking attempt on Friday and is slightly about to hit the milestone of meeting the target halfway.

As of the time of reporting, Chef Dammy who is on the quest to break Hilda Baci’s longest hours of cooking set at 100 hours is at 56 hours.

She, however, continues to move forward without getting discouraged despite the backlash and the sleepless nights.

In a new development, Damilola called for support and prayers for her well-being from Nigerians as the task gets more difficult by the hour.

The post reads, “Happy Sunday people, don’t forget to pray for Chef Dammy,”.

Reactions trailing Chef Dammy’s plea for prayers

Amara_ora said: “After una don go sleep come Dey say 56 hr like do u know what u doing girl u not worthy of the name chef sef a secondary girl can cook all this u putting out no spiced dish no nice meal”

Ha_m_zaah stated: “The lord is your strength. life is about giving it a try moreover in this life what so ever you think you are doing currently or any places you like to visit around thousand of people have done that before you. Life is about choices”

191Introvert penned: “Omo me I dy support you ooo do anything you have to do to make a name for yourself ❤️”

ChainzzLee penned: “I will never understand why a lot of people are tagging chef Dammy “Jealous.”

Jealous of who or what exactly?

They’re both from different states and obviously don’t know each other.

Yes, we agree that she seems unprepared. But who said one has to figure it all out to sta.”

See the post below …