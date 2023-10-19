Chef Dammy Breaks Silence Months After GWR Attempt, Says I’m Living In Constant Fear

Nigerian Chef, Adeparusi Damilola, better known as Chef Dammy has revealed how she lived in fear for months after attempting to break the Guinness World Record like Hilda Baci.

It would be recalled that Chef Dammy became a well-known figure online after she attempted to surpass the 120 cook-a-thon of Hilda Baci in the Guinness World Record competition.

Chef Dammy in her writeup sighted by New Telegraph disclosed how “men of God” threatened, cursed and insulted her for months after her cook-a-thon.

According to her, she has been living in constant fear and nearly died a few days ago.

She wrote; “By the time we are done with you, you will not be able to stand on your feet again” This was from the acclaimed “people of God”. Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying.

“Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God.

“The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war. But these are the people of God, Are they not supposed to be Godly?

“Assuming I had died a few days ago; people would’ve understood better what I’ve been facing, by the testimony of those around me.

But I’ll still try to bind my piece because it is a testimony from which others can learn.

“I know about gods that is why I chose the undefeatable God. Surely they shall gather, but they that be with me are more than they that be with them.

“I’ve been in constant fear for my life. Countless times they’ve tried to destroy me as promised, but with God I keep moving as if nothing ever happened.

“Shouldn’t we have gotten over this? I mean it’s 4 months already, guess you will not stop until I stop breathing? I’ll try to update this piece, while I try to hold onto my peace”.