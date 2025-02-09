Chef Dammy Begins Professional Culinary Training In Lagos 

Share

Ekiti-based Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has officially commenced her professional culinary training at the Hospitality Business School (HBS) in Lagos.

The young chef, who gained widespread recognition for her cook-a-thon attempt in June 2023, is now pursuing a Cuisine Chef Professional Diploma through the Professional Culinary Art Chef course.

Chef Dammy’s enrollment at HBS was made possible by a full scholarship, which was revealed to be a collaborative effort between the school’s owner, Horecabb Mentors, Nigerian food entrepreneur Oluwatobi Fletcher, popularly called Ofadaboy, and the Ekiti State Government, with strong backing from the First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr Yemi Oyebanji.

Expressing her excitement on Instagram on Saturday, Chef Dammy shared a photo of herself in her new school uniform.

“My first time in school uniform as a proper pro-Chef in the making,” she wrote.

She also recounted the overwhelming support she received from fellow students, saying, “I ran back into the hostel to go and blush.

“Being my first time in the school uniform, when I stepped out of the hostel, I started hearing, ‘Chef Dammy, you’re finally wearing the uniform, so fine!’ So I ran back inside, took selfies, and started blushing again.”

In her heartfelt message, Chef Dammy expressed deep gratitude to those who played key roles in making her enrollment a reality.

She acknowledged Ofadaboy and Dr. Mekwuye Eric, the Group CEO of Horecabb Mentors, for their contributions.

Additionally, she appreciated the unwavering support of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and his wife, Dr. Yemi Oyebanji.

“A big thank you to Ofadaboy and the CEO of hbshotelschool_lagos for making this a reality.

“A big thank you to my darling lawyer; she’s just too amazing.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and Her Excellency, Dr. Yemi Oyebanji, for their unwavering support thus far,” she wrote.

She also extended appreciation to her anonymous supporters, schoolmates, and school mother, #ekiskitchen_foods, for their encouragement.

The scholarship, which was initially announced in December 2024 during the Ofada Rice Day Festival, is designed to help Chef Dammy become a well-rounded culinary expert.

In January 2025, Dr. Mekwuye Eric confirmed that, in addition to the professional diploma, Chef Dammy would receive five extra free courses under the HBSLagosScholarship program to enhance her skills and knowledge.

With this professional training, Chef Dammy is set to take her culinary career to the next level, equipping herself with the expertise needed to thrive in the competitive hospitality and food industry.

