Chef Dami: From Great Heights To Controversy

Nigerian chef, Dami- lola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy may be facing the woes that comes with the other side of fame. The recent report that says that the 22 years old chef was arrested by the Police in Akure, Ondo State brought the spotlight once again on the young chef who became famous in June 2023 while attempting to break world record with the cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy was said to have been arrested on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 following an alleged petition filed against her by her pastor, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah also known as Billion Dollars Prophet. However, the Ondo State Police Spokesperson for Zone 17, DSP Hakeem, said; “The police received a petition against Chef Dammy and she was invited by the police. She is no longer in our custody. She was not detained.”

“Dammy honored the invitation and was thererafter granted administrative bail after providing a surety.” It will be recalled that Chef Dammy came to limelight after attempting to break the Guinness World Records for the longest hours of cooking in June. At that time, she was said to have the full support of her church and Pastor, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah, who also allerged to be the main financier of the cook-a-thon project.

The cook-a-thon was aired on the church official Facebook page. It is still not clear where or when the conflict between the chef and her once-supportive pastor started, but it seems the same people who paved way for the young chef to become famous are the same people planning the current problems she is facing. The Billion Dollars Prophet slammed a N20 million suit on Chef Dammy for defamation of character which led to her arrest and bail.

In October, 2023, Chef Dammy called out the prophet on social media, saying that she has been receiving threats from him and other “people of God’. She further told Nigerians that if anything should happened to her that the prophet should be held responsible . Chef Dammy claimed that Prophet Jeremiah had been threatening and bullying her following her cook-a-thon in June 2023. These current events may lead to unearthing the hidden reasons for their war.

Chef Dammy, is a 300-level Mass Communication student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) who shot into the limelight when she began her cook-a-thon ‘test run’ on 11 June and continued until 15 June, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint. Many believed she aimed to beat Hilda’s feat, confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records. However, she said it was a test run as the 120-hour cook-a-thon was to push her abilities rather than aiming to break any record.