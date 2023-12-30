Chef Corner: Moist Orange Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 1⁄2 cups sugar

1⁄2 cup milk

1⁄2 cup orange juice

1⁄2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs,

1 1⁄2 teaspoons grated orange zest

Preparations:

Preheat oven. Grease and flour two 8-inch round cake pans. In a measuring cup, combine milk, 1/2 cup orange juice, oil, beaten eggs, and 1 1/2 teaspoon orange zest. Set aside. Sift flour, salt and baking powder into a large bowl. Mix in sugar. Make a well in the centre and pour in the milk mixture. Stir until thoroughly combined. Divide batter into prepared pans. Bake in the pre-heated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Shortbread biscuits

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

3⁄4 cup icing sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon butterscotch flavour.

Preparations:

Pre-heat the oven. Grease a baking dish and line with parchment paper. In a large bowl of mix- er, combine flour, sugar, and salt until well mixed. Add in the butterscotch and butter, and mix on medium-low until crumbly and no butter chunks remain. Press the dough lightly into the baking dish until smooth on top, cut and prick the surface a few dozen times with a fork. Bake for between 30 and 35 minutes, until golden brown. Store in an airtight container.