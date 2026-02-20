Chef Anani’s Grill-A-Thon Announces Dry Run Ahead Of Historic Guinness World Record Attempt

Ahead of its attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Barbecue Marathon by her Team, Chef Eshi Anani and her all-women team will begin their official dry run on February 18th, 2026.

The main record attempt, scheduled to take place from March 5th to March 8th, 2026, will intentionally conclude on International Women’s Day, symbolizing empowerment, resilience, and progress.

The dry run represents a critical phase of preparation, allowing the team to demonstrate readiness, endurance, and the unity required to successfully complete the marathon.

More than a record attempt, Chef Anani’s Grill-A-Thon represents a powerful message to women everywhere that regardless of background, upbringing, or circumstance, they have the strength and ability to achieve extraordinary things. It is a bold reminder that women are capable of breaking barriers, redefining limits, and creating history. “This is about more than endurance,” said Chef Anani.

“It is about showing women that they are capable, powerful, and worthy of making history.” Through courage, discipline, and collective determination, the team hopes to inspire women and communities everywhere to believe in their potential and pursue their ambitions without limitation.