Chef Amaka: Nigeria’s Food Is Super Power

Says my goal is to reduce hunger, elevate local cuisine

Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, professionally known as Chef Amaka, is an Afro-fusion chef, food entrepreneur, TV host and content creator, with sights on redefining African cuisine. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her culinary journey

Background

Chef Amaka (Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba) is the Founder and Executive Chef of Dish L’Afrique, a bespoke culinary brand delivering authentic, homemade meals, and also, the Convener of Chow With Amaka Experience, a platform celebrating African ingredients through innovative dining experiences.

She holds an Economics degree from the University of Lagos, and backed also, with culinary training from Wavecrest School of Hospitality and Giggles Culinary Academy (Pro Chef 2). She is a passionate advocate for Zero Hunger (SDG 2), and supports widows and children in need through food-driven outreach.

Chef Amaka also leads Body and Mind Wellness (BAM), empowering women to reclaim their health, happiness, and prosperity through mindful eating. She is currently the President of the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAPA Nigeria), with the goal to empower culinary professionals across Nigeria and elevate the standards of the Nigerian culinary industry.

She has over the years developed strategic plans that will benefit chefs, enhance their career trajectories, and position the profession for greater recognition both locally and globally.

Influences growing up

I was deeply influenced by the values instilled in me by my parents, especially my mom. In a family of four girls and a boy, we were raised to stand out and strive to be the best in whatever path we chose. That mindset shaped who I am today.

Attraction for cooking

Cooking started as pure curiosity for me. By age 10, my mom began teaching me how to cook, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

Initially, I worked a typical 9-5 job at an event management company but after resigning and struggling to find new opportunities, I remembered how much I loved cooking and hosting events during my university days.

Then I had a heartfelt conversation with my dad where I shared my dream of becoming an executive chef and that sparked the courage to pursue this path.

Role of a chef

Being a chef requires creativity, compassion, strength, and resilience. It’s deeply rooted in hospitality, caring for people through food, much like a mother caring for her family, even on her toughest days.

Exciting and incredible journey

It’s incredibly dynamic! I must say as an Afro-fusion chef, the most exciting part for me is recipe development, creating new dishes and seeing people enjoy them, that is my biggest reward.

Support from parents

Absolutely. They never discouraged me. They simply asked if I was sure and once I said yes, they supported me in every way possible. I come from a family of cooks and caterers, so it felt like a natural evolution.

First baptism as a chef

My first real experience as a chef was through my own platforms: Dish L’Afrique and Chow With Amaka. I’ve never worked for a chef. I searched for jobs and internships, wrote letters, sent emails, but got no responses. Eventually, I founded my own food business; Dish L’Afrique and then Chow with Amaka.

I launched Dish L’Afrique in 2015. Then in 2018, after culinary school, I introduced Chow With Amaka. I began sharing cooking tips online, went back to culinary school to specialise in Afro-fusion, and used Chow With Amaka as a testing ground for everything I learned. It’s been a journey of consistent evolution and impact.

Most memorable experience

My very first Chow With Amaka event in 2018 stands out. Fresh out of Wavecrest School of Hospitality, I called myself a chef and invited people to a dining experience. To my surprise, they paid to eat my food and loved it.

Fast forward to 2024, I hosted an eight-course meal for 100 guests and sold out. That growth is unforgettable.

Inspiration for Afro-fusion brand

I wanted to create my “blue ocean” in a red sea of content creators. After seeing a beautifully plated Nigerian dish online, I realised the potential of our food. That led me to a culinary school that focused on Afro-fusion.

Though we learned global cuisines, our practical sessions used only Nigerian ingredients. It was intense, but I discovered endless creative possibilities and that was my light bulb moment.

Nigerian food culture

Nigerian food is bold, layered, and complex. That’s our superpower. The flavours are deep, the techniques are rich, and the creativity is limitless. That complexity is what sets us apart globally.

Promoting Nigerian food culture on the international scale

Beyond Afro-fusion, I teach people how to eat for health and wellness, using Nigerian ingredients. I’m passionate about shifting the narrative around our food from misunderstood to celebrated. So I would say his is a lifetime commitment.

Limitations to promoting Nigerian food globally

Our biggest limitation is PR. Chefs are doing the work, but we need stronger media representation to shift global perceptions. It’s not about capability; it’s about visibility.

We also do not have proper food history and documentation. There are few food historians, and even fewer food scientists educating us on the nutritional value of our indigenous ingredients.

Western practices are often upheld while ours are dismissed, which is heartbreaking. Palm oil, egusi, iru, these are not just ingredients, they are our heritage.

As the President of the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAPA), I actively promote Nigerian ingredients and chefs. I’ve partnered with organisations like Lagos Continental Hotel and we’re seeking sponsors to take our campaign to more communities across Nigeria.

Afro-fusion initiatives

One major initiative is The Uncommon Food Tour. I travel to communities to discover rare ingredients and traditional recipes, then reinvent them through Afro-fusion.

I also work with farmers, promoting sustainable farming through sack planting. I’m currently writing two books focused on Afro-fusion, fine dining, and zero hunger.

Energised by passion

My passion for creating recipes that support health and well-being. Knowing that food can heal and empower keeps me going.

It has been challenging, but incredibly rewarding. If I had the chance to do it all over, I’d start earlier, maybe even study culinary arts instead of economics. The joy I’ve found is worth every step.

Favourite foods

Bitter leaf soup and fufu is at the top of my list, nostalgic and comforting. I also love rice and yam in all forms. I make sure whatever I eat supports health and enjoyment.

Fulfilling journey

I feel like I’ve finally found my path. After years of searching, I now know I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. This is purpose, this is fulfillment.

Creating recipes gives me the most joy, developing something new, trying it out, and watching people enjoy it. That’s my happy place.

Growing interest in cooking

Content creation has changed the game. Cooking is no longer viewed as menial work. Young people now see chefs as artists and entrepreneurs. International chefs have also inspired local interest. We’re telling new stories and people are listening.

On uniqueness of Nigeria Jollof

Nigeria Jollof is special because of the smokiness, the tomato-pepper blend, and the depth of flavour. It’s not just food, it’s an experience. And yes, we’re leveraging it well. It’s one of our strongest culinary ambassadors globally.

Looking ahead

The future is filled with partnerships with chefs, farmers, and policy makers to explore and celebrate Nigerian and African ingredients.

My goal is to reduce hunger, elevate local cuisine, and reshape how the world sees Nigerian food. For me, being a chef goes far beyond plating, it’s about purpose, culture, and transformation.

Special creations

I’ve made a cake out of egusi, cheesy rice balls using ofada rice and ayamashe, and a delightful soup using iru, coconut, and lemongrass. Each creation surprises people and delights their taste buds.

On Risto technique

It is an Italian technic and I am using Nigerian technic, mixed together in porridge form.

So that is the thing about afro-fusion, which is a combination of the Nigerian or African ingredients with other cooking technic and it has been in existence over the years.

Because I went to culinary school to be trained, it was best that I apply the Nigerian ingredients because I believe that Nigerian and African have the upper hand because we have a lot of flavours that are yet to be explored.

There shouldn’t be one particular way of an ingredient should be used. Egusi shouldn’t be used for equsi soup alone as you can see that it used as cake.

So we can turn our ingredients into different uses. We can turn our ingredients into very relatable uses and flavours and that is what Lagos Continental Hotel is trying to achieve, trying to promote Nigerian ingredients in ways that people haven’t seen. They believed that because we are Nigerians we have the upper edge and that we deserved the centre stage in global hospitality.

On common cooking errors

I don’t see them as errors. I see them as discoveries. For instance, once a plantain cup recipe failed, so I flattened it into a boat and it turned out amazing. Many of my “mistakes” become new dishes.