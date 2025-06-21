Chef Abbie: Cooking Is My Safe Space, Helping Me To Heal, Express Myself

Share

…says EatWithAbbie is about healing, storytelling, reconnecting with roots

Background

Abasiono Esituko Daniel, known professionally as Chef Abbie, is a passionate Nigerian culinary creative and the Founder of EatwithAbbie, a food brand dedicated to celebrating authentic flavours, storytelling through food, and curating memorable dining experiences.

She holds a Level 2 Food Safety Certification and is also certified in Food Nutrition and Well-Being. Abbie’s expertise spans menu engineering, budgeting, food costing, and creating nourishing, culturally rich meals that connect people to their roots.

As a National Chef, Abbie is deeply drawn to originality — crafting meals that honour local ingredients and traditional techniques. She believes in preserving culinary heritage while remaining open to the world of flavours. She looks to exploring and mastering more global cuisines in the future.

She is a member of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), Uyo Chapter, where she currently serves as the Assistant State Secretary. In this role, she actively supports the growth and representation of chefs across the state.

Her journey into the culinary world started with a love for creating soulful, flavourful dishes that tell stories. Over time, she built a personal brand that reflects resilience, creativity, and purpose; turning her kitchen into both a sanctuary and a platform for impact.

Chef Abbie continues to explore new frontiers in food, with a focus on wellness, education, and entrepreneurship. Her vision is to inspire young chefs, promote healthy living, and put Nigerian cuisine on the global culinary map.

Young and pretty, Chef Abbie is quite forthright and forward looking with her sights set on conquering the culinary world to become one of the most sought after globally in the years ahead.

Inspired by her father, who is also a foodie and professional cook, Chef Esituko Daniel Ukoetuk, whose specialty is continental dishes, she speaks about her life’s trajectory; what growing up was like, influences, and motivations, as well as her creative fantasies and inspirations to dream and aspirations in life:

What was growing up like for you and what influenced you most?

Growing up came with its ups and downs, but it was filled with lessons that shaped who I am. I was mostly influenced by the people around me, especially my dad. The way he cooked with passion and love left a lasting impression.

Were domestic chores and cooking of interest to you growing up?

Cooking was definitely an interest to me, even though I didn’t fully understand it back then. I wasn’t always around the kitchen, but I was especially curious when my dad was the one cooking; that really sparked something in me.

Was that what inspired you to choose cooking as your life devotion and profession?

Cooking became my safe space; it was something I did behind the scenes, but with deep intentionality. It helped me heal, express myself, and create joy for others. Over time, I realised it wasn’t just a hobby, it was purpose.

Before I officially started my culinary journey, I was already cooking behind the scenes, with love and purpose. When I finally stepped into it professionally, my family recognised it as a calling and supported me. My dad was also in the culinary field, which made the journey feel even more aligned.

How would you describe your culinary journey so far?

My journey has been a mix of passion, discovery, and growth. From cooking privately to building EatWithAbbie into a brand, every stage has taught me something new; not just about food, but about myself and the kind of impact I want to make.

… and how interesting has it been?

The journey has been humbling, exciting, and eye-opening. There have been setbacks, but they’ve all been part of the process. I’m grateful for how far I’ve come.

You have chosen a special area for yourself; original recipes and traditional techniques, what inspired this and what is it about?

I noticed a gap in how our traditional meals were being presented and preserved. That inspired me to blend heritage with creativity; using original recipes, cultural cooking methods, and wellness principles to create something that feels both familiar and new.

What inspired EatWithAbbie?

EatWithAbbie was born out of a desire to serve more than just food. It’s about healing, storytelling, and reconnecting with roots. I wanted to create a brand where people feel seen, nourished, and inspired; one meal at a time.

How has the response from people been?

The support has been beautiful; even from behind the scenes, before I decided to take it up professionally. The authenticity and thought I put behind everything I do, especially with the EatWithAbbie brand, always resonated with people.

How challenging is it creating this special brand and sustaining it?

The challenges are real; from funding to visibility and maintaining consistency. But I’ve learned to focus on value and authenticity. That’s what sustains the brand even when things get tough.

What makes your creations special and what should people look forward to?

Each meal is intentionally created; rooted in culture, spiced with originality, and guided by wellness. People can look forward to food that nourishes both body and soul.

How much impact have you made through your outfit and creations?

I think for me, the real impact is in being able to create authentic meals that bring wellness and joy, one dish at a time.

Cooking has become a growing concern as both a profession and business, attracting younger people, why do you think that is so?

I believe food has become more than just survival; it’s now a form of expression, income, and identity. Social media has also played a major role in showing that being a chef can be impactful, creative, and respectable.

What is your message to aspiring younger Nigerians, especially ladies who want to become a chef like you?

Start with intention. Don’t wait for the perfect time. Build, learn, and show up for your dream; even when it feels scary. You’re allowed to succeed doing what you love.

How profitable and sustaining has this journey been for you?

It’s a journey still unfolding. Profit has come in different forms; financially, emotionally, and purposefully. With time, structure, and visibility, it’s becoming more sustainable.

What’s the role of wellness in culinary treats and how can healthy eating and wellness lifestyle be promoted through food tourism?

Wellness starts on the plate. Culinary tourism is a great way to show people that you can enjoy rich, local meals while still eating intentionally. It bridges culture and health in a relatable way.

How fulfilling has the journey been for you?

Very fulfilling. Even on the hard days, I know I’m walking in purpose and serving something greater than myself.

What height would you want to take your business and brand to?

I want EatWithAbbie to become a lifestyle; not just food. From physical spaces (like a wellness kitchen) to cookbooks, online stores, curated travel/food experiences, and a culinary academy focused on local cuisine.

What does the future hold for you?

The future holds growth, healing, expansion, and purpose. I’m building a brand that lasts and creates room for others to rise too.

Some of her unique creations: Signature Chicken Feet; Signature Gizzdodo; Signature Fish Sauce; Unripe Plantain Porridge with Coconut Milk; and Signature Palm Oil Sauce.

Ingredients for Signature Chicken Feet

Chicken feet

Scotch bonnet pepper

Onions

Seasoning cubes

Fresh tomatoes

Tatashe pepper

Tomato paste

Salt

Cooking oil

Preparations:

Marinate the chicken feet overnight

Cook them on low heat until slightly tender

In a pan, heat some oil and add crushed onions

After a few seconds, add your pepper mix and let it cook gently

Add tomato paste and allow to simmer

Add the cooked chicken feet, stir gently, and pour in a bit of the chicken stock

Adjust seasoning if necessary

Let it simmer until the sauce thickens and flavors are well absorbed

Serve hot with any drink of your choice

Why it is special

Chicken feet are a popular snack and key ingredient in Nigerian cuisine, yet often underrated. This dish brings them back into the spotlight in a delicious and memorable way.

I get lots of amazing reviews on this, and people are always looking forward to the sales day.

Health/nutrition value

Chicken feet are rich in collagen, which promotes skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality. They also contain important vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, making them both flavorful and nutritious.

Common errors chefs make in cooking

Sometimes we over-season or rush the process, especially when under pressure. Cooking requires patience and presence. I’ve learned (and I am still learning) to slow down and taste as I go.

How to remedy it

By staying humble and open to learning. I document what works and what doesn’t, and I make sure to cook from a place of calmness, not urgency.

