Cheers, Funfare As Muslims Celebrate Islamic New Year 1445ah

Following the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar declaration of Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as the first day of Muharram 1445H, Nigerians joined other Muslims across the globe to ushered in the Islamic New Year 1445AH with funfair and joyful celebration. Indeed, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar congratulated Nigerian Muslims nationwide on the Islamic New Year 1445AH otherwise known as Muharram 1445H.

He said the day is significant as it marks when Prophet Moses was saved by God from the Pharaoh of Egypt, thereby crossing the Red Sea with his people. Also congratulating Nigerian Muslims on the Islamic New Year 1445AH calendar is the Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who dedicated the celebration to all Nigerian Muslims.

The MURIC boss urged President Bola Tinubu to set aside the Islamic New Year 1445AH calendar as a public holiday in the country for Nigerian Muslims in compare with January 1st of every new year. Indeed, the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has also congratulated Muslims and non-Muslims alike for witnessing another new Islamic year and urged them to reflect on their deeds and activities during the past year.

National President of MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in his New Yeartunity of the New Year to migrate from their evil ways in the past and renew their commitments for good in the New Islamic Year as well as pray to Allah to guide the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in piloting the affairs of the nation. However, Balogun called on the Federal and state governments in Nigeria to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic Hijrah Calendar 1445 A.H, as a public holiday.

He said such a declaration would be in line with the rule of law, fairness and justice to millions of Muslims in Nigeria. Balogun urged the Federal Government to give recognition to Muslim New Year in the interest of fairness as benefitted by the Christian brethren on every January 1. This gesture, he stressed, would give Muslims a sense of belonging in the polity. Muharram 1, is the Islamic calendar equivalent of January 1, which is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria.

Muslims worldwide will usher in the new Islamic year Hijrah 1445 A.H. on Wednesday July 19, 2023. “Muharram 1, is our own January 1, we want both the Federal and state governments alike to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country”, Balogun said. He implored government at various levels to recognise the Hijrah calendar and use it side by side with the Gregorian calendar.

The MMPN President also called on the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to enter into dialogue with the Nigerian Government on the issue and other issues affecting the Muslim Ummah in the country. He implored Muslims to rededicate themselves to the cause of building an egalitarian society and join hands with other Nigerians in moving the nation forward.

Balogun, however, commended state governors who had declared public holiday for Islamic New Year especially in the Northern part of the country as well as Oyo and Osun states in South West, urging others to emulate their colleagues. He described series of attacks on innocent Nigerians by some insurgency groups as unIslamic and pleaded with the affected groups to cease fire and stop violence as a demonstration of its readiness to embrace peace.

Balogun equally called for a stringent legislation against rapist, kidnapping and all other acts of terrorism in the country, saying it was getting too rampant because the culprits always get away with it. Meanwhile, the Oyo, Osun and Kwara State Governments have approved Wednesday as work-free for Hijra.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq said the policy pronounce- ment fulfils longstanding yearnings of the Muslim community in the state. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement, said: “The Governor has thoroughly considered the longstanding requests from various quarters of the state.

He has therefore approved that the day be observed henceforth (annually) as work-free in Kwara State, as is obtainable in many other states of the country. Consequently, Wednesday July 19, 2023, which is equivalent to the first day of Islamic lunar calendar (Muharram 1445), shall be observed as a public holiday in the state,” according to a Government House statement on Tuesday.

“History says the first of Muharram heralded the migration of Prophet Muhammad, peace of God be upon him, from his birthplace Mecca in search of a peaceful and conducive atmosphere to practice Islam. This brings to mind the need for everyone to imbibe the lessons of patience, perseverance, tolerance, moderation, and compassion.

“The Governor congratulates the Muslim community on the occasion of another lunar calendar, Hijrah 1445, and urges everyone to reflect on the purport of the day in the hope that we are guided by its lessons and significance in our day-to-day living and interactions with others. He calls for religious tolerance, mutual respect, and compassion for everyone, irrespective of their beliefs.”