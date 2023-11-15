Check Out How Much Barcelona Will Pay To Get Felix

Atletico Madrid have told Barcelona exactly what they are expected to pay for Joao Felix if they want to buy him on a permanent basis.

Barca got the the 24-year-old Portuguese attacker for a season-long loan until the end of the season during the summer transfer window after he returned to his parent club club Atletico Madrid following a temporary stint at Chelsea.

Felix made it clear that he was not happy with Atletico Madrid, although he signed a one-year extension to his contract before he completed his switch to Camp Nou, ensuring that he would still retain transfer value to the Madrid-based club no matter the outcome of the move.

His time at Barcelona is currently going along nicely, with Felix scoring three goals and creating four more in 14 appearances for the club. He has had a hand in a goal on average every 67 minutes he has been on the field.

If Barca wants to retain the player on a permanent basis, Atleti have told the Catalan side that they will have to pay around €70 million to do so.

While this figure may test Barcelona’s financial strength given their problems in recent seasons, the demand of Diego Simeone’s side is perfectly reasonable.

According to FootballTransfers’ Player Valuation Model, Joao Felix’s expected transfer value comes in at €57m, but the wiggle room in the calculation indicates that anything up to €71m would be a reasonable fee to pay for the player