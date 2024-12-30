Share

As the year 2024 is winding up to create lace for 2025, it is important to quickly take time to reflect that 2024 is a year full of weddings, bliss, surprises, and grand celebrations in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

While some grappled with heartbreak, the “God, when” association found themselves swooning over star-studded weddings that reminded them just how far they were from their happily-ever-after.

From surprise proposals to lavish ceremonies, Nigerian celebrities dominated headlines and took the internet by storm with their love stories that lit up social media and left fans yearning for their own fairy tales.

Despite the excruciating economic situation of the country and daily outbursts by Nigerians on means of survival, these Nigerian Celebrity weddings made 2024 the Year of ‘God When’ for singles as they hope 2025 bring them

Here’s New Telegraph’s glance at some of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Davido And Chioma Adeleke (#CHIVIDO2024)

The wedding shut down Lagos and sent the internet into a frenzy on June 25, 2024.

After enduring personal losses and public scrutiny, Davido and Chioma reaffirmed their love with a grand ceremony attended by A-list celebrities, politicians, and dignitaries.

Their love story became a symbol of resilience and true romance.

READ ALSO:

Veekee James And Femi Atere

The celebrated fashion designer, Veekee James tied the knot with her loved interest, Femi Atere in February, showcasing her signature luxury with a wedding dress that reportedly cost $30,000.

It was a fitting spectacle for the designer whose creations have adorned countless brides.

Sharon Ooja And Ugo Nwoke

Nollywood star, Sharon Ooja said “I do” to businessman Ugo Nwoke in a ceremony that blended tradition and modern elegance on June 26, 2024.

The buzz-worthy event held in Abuja had fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry and star-studded guest list.

Kunle Remi And Boluwatiwi Oye

Ace Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi brought humour and charm to his January wedding, where his goat-themed pre-wedding photos went viral.

The ceremony was a beautiful blend of laughter, culture, and love.

Peterson Okopi And Prudent Gabriel

The gospel singer, Peterson Okopi’s union with Prudent Gabriel was a celebration of faith and devotion.

The couple’s wedding inspired fans and highlighted the spiritual bond that formed the foundation of their love.

Yhemolee And Thayour

Social media went wild when nightlife personality Yhemolee married Thayour in a glamorous wedding.

Their love story, filled with hilarious moments and grand gestures, was the perfect blend of fun and romance.

Woifada And Taiwo Cole

The comedian’s wedding to actress Taiwo Cole was both traditional and uniquely entertaining.

From comedic vows to cultural displays, the event kept fans smiling and dancing along.

Moses Bliss And Marie Wiseborn

Gospel artist Moses Bliss surprised fans with his cross-continental wedding celebrations.

Theophilus Sunday And Ashlee White (#Sailingtosunday)

Theophilus Sunday is yet another Nigerian gospel artist who showed us that his heart burns for Christ and Ashlee White, a Jamaican real estate mogul.

The couple sealed the deal to forever in the month of April with the wedding hashtag #sailingtosunday

With ceremonies in Abuja and Ghana, their love story embodied unity and diversity.

These unions were not only glamorous but also served as a reminder that love, when genuine, transcends all barriers.

While fans celebrated with these stars, they also whispered their own “God, when” prayers, hoping 2025 might bring their turn to walk down the aisle.

Share

Please follow and like us: