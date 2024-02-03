Check Out 2023 New Telegraph’s Awardees (Full List)

New Telegraph 2023 award night held on Friday at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos experienced great personalities and eminent Nigerians distinguished in every sector of the country.

Speaking during his welcome address, the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu emphasised that the New Telegraph award was put together to distinguish the best in every sector across Nigeria.

He said, “We have in the house, those who have little things in an extraordinary way. Without any further delay, we appreciate your presence.”

However, here are the lists of the 2023 New Telegraph Awardees:

Governor Peter Mbah Of Enugu State

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah on Friday bagged the New Telegraph Governor of the Year award for courage in Leadership.

Governor Mbah received the award in the company of his commissioners and media aides at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Dakuku Peterside presented the award to Mbah alongside the Managing Director and Editor in Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been named the Governor of the Year Infrastructure Development at the 2023 New Telegraph Award.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was duly represented by his deputy, Obefemi Hazmat was presented the award by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Philip Ekiazor.

Governor Nasir Idris Of Kebbi State

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has been announced as the New Telegraph Governor of the Year Award for Agricultural Development.

Governor Idris who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK bagged the award alongside other outstanding Governors.

Presenting the award, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin and Managing Director and Editor of Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Ayodele Aminu.

Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC)

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) on Friday bagged New Telegraph’s outstanding distribution company of the year award.

The award which was given amid fanfare was presented by Professor Babalakin to the NDPHC company at the ongoing 2023 New Telegraph Award.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has bagged the 2023 New Telegraph Governor of the Year Award For Health.

The award was presented to the Governor who is duly represented by one of his Commissioners by Prince Joe.

Governor Douye Diri Of Bayelsa State

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri was on Friday presented the 2023 New Telegraph Governor of the Year Human Capacity Development Award.

The award was presented to Governor Diri by Dr Chima Amadi and New Telegraph Editor In Chief, Dr Ayodele Aminu

Bayo Bunmi Babalola Foundation

The outstanding Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the year goes to the Bayo Bunmi Babalola Foundation at the New Telegraph award night.

University Of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has bagged 2023 the New Telegraph Outstanding University of the Year award.

Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria has been awarded the Telecommunication of the Year at the 2023 New Telegraph Award night.

The prestigious award was presented by the Daily Edirot of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Brumah.

Zenith Bank

The most prestigious bank of the year award goes to Zenith Bank.

Friendly Bank Of The Year



The New Telegraph award night proudly recognizes Unity Bank as the most friendly bank of the year, 2023.

Transcorp Hilton Hotel

2023 New Telegraph Award organisers announced Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja as the most conglomerate hotel of the year.

National Institutes For Legislative & Democratic Studies

The legal institute of the 2023 New Telegraph Year award goes to the National and Democratic Studies.

The category award was presented by the wife of the editor of the Sun Newspaper.

Presidential Amnesty Programme

Innovative government agency of the year award goes to the Presidential Amnesty program

Tantita Security Services Limited



The Security of the Year award goes to Tantita Security Ltd, which was presented by the Managing Director and editor-in-chief of the Daily Independent, Mr Steve.

First Bank Of Nigeria Holdings

The most prestigious holding company of the year award goes to Federal Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings, which was presented by Gbenga Adeyinka the first.

Seplat Energy

The Most Outstanding Energy Company of the Year award goes to Seplat Energy.

ERISCO

New Telegraph Award night recognizes Erisco Food Limited as the most Indigenous company of the year.

Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company

Most indigenous vehicle company of the year award, 2023, goes to Innoson Vehicle.

Fuad Atanda-Lawal

Outstanding Local Government Chairman of the Year award goes to Faud Atanda Lawal.

Dr Chima Amadi

Activist and political scientist, Chima Amadi has bagged the 2023 New Telegraph Social Crusader of the Year Award.

The award was presented to him by Mr Rama.

Mr Tayo Adiatu

An astute businessman with over twenty years of wealth of experience, Dr Tayo Adeyemi Adiatu was named New Telegraph Young Entrepreneur of the Year

The Award was presented to Adiatu by Majeed Jamiu.

Dr Ebenezeer Onyeagwu

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Dr Ebenizer Onyeagwu bagged the New Telegraph Bank CEO of the Year Award.

The award was presented to Onyeagwu by Mr Mojeed Jamiu.

Professor Mike Ozekhome

Lawyer and human rights activist, Professor Mike Onyema has been presented the 2023 New Telegraph Legal Icon of the Year Award He was presented the award by the Director of Mid Oil and Gas, Mr Valentine Obodene Ibru.

Olabunmi Tunji-Ojo

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has bagged the 2023 New Telegraph Outstanding Minister of the Year Award.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya Of Gombe State

The Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has bagged New Telegraph 2023 Governor of the Year Award in Education.