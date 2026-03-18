Check-Off Dues Crisis: NUP Defends PTAD, Says No Funds Diverted

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has thrown its weight behind the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), dismissing allegations of diversion of pensioners’ check-off dues as unfounded, even as the dispute with the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) deepens.

The controversy, which was currently before the National Industrial Court and under review by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, centres on claims that PTAD breached established remittance frameworks.

But the NUP, in a strong defence of the agency, maintained that no wrongdoing had occurred, insisting that due process was strictly followed.

NUP National President, Godwin Abumisi, rejected the allegations outright, saying, “There is no way pensioners’ money would have been diverted, no way. There are no check-off dues that were diverted by PTAD to anybody. That did not happen.”

Abumisi argued that the remittance system in question has operated seamlessly for over two decades, making claims of sudden irregularities untenable.

“These are check-off dues that have been paid to the appropriate bodies for over 20 years. So there is no how, no way somebody will just wake up and say the money has been diverted. It doesn’t work like that,” he added.

Abumisi also urged caution over the public escalation of the dispute, noting that institutional mechanisms were already addressing the matter.

“This issue is before the Ministry of Labour. We are waiting for a final decision. There is a process, and there will be deliberation. Why the rush? Why push this issue as if to force the situation?”

He further warned that continued allegations could damage PTAD’s reputation, suggesting the agency was being unfairly targeted, saying,

“It appears there are attempts to drag PTAD into disrepute unnecessarily.”

At the grassroots level, union leaders echoed the NUP’s position, framing the disagreement as one rooted in pensioners’ constitutional right to freedom of association.

At the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital branch in Kaduna, acting NUP chairman, Comrade Danladi Nok, said pensioners had formally withdrawn from the rival association after decades of affiliation.

“We wrote to terminate our affiliation and made it clear we would no longer remit dues to them. In 2024, we reiterated this position in a meeting with the Executive Secretary,” he said.

Nok stressed that the core issue was not administrative but constitutional, saying, “Nobody can be forced into any association. Every pensioner has the right to choose where to belong.”

Despite the dispute, Nok maintained that PTAD acted within its mandate, “PTAD has not done anything wrong if it is sending our dues to NUP, because that is our chosen union,” he said.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Ajaokuta Steel branch of NUP, Magbeyi Jamine, confirmed that the matter was already before the court, describing it as a test of associational rights.

“This matter is in court, and it concerns our right to freedom of association. As far as we are concerned, PTAD has not done anything wrong. The claim of diversion is not correct,” he said.

Similarly, Kaduna-based NUP official, Emeka Aniche, said the remittance process complies with legal and procedural standards.

“The process is guided by law and laid-down procedures. What is being done follows due process, not diversion,” he stated.

Aniche added that engagements with the Ministry of Labour reaffirmed that the issue was being handled through appropriate institutional channels, while the courts would make the final determination.

“We went to court to defend our rights, especially our right to freedom of association and to determine where we belong,” he said.