CHEC Holds 2024 Biennial Convention

Christ Healing Evangelical Church (CHEC) holds its 2024 Biennial (International Convention at its Loburo, Mowe Camp Ground.

Ogun State, on the 14th to 18th February. Theme: “Ripe for Harvest” will have in attendance renowned national and globally acclaimed global gospel artiste, Bukola Bekes, who is expected to minister to the guests and congregation, ushering down the Holy Spirit anointing with Her religious gospel rendition on Friday 16th, 2024 towards the final departure of the participants against their final departure on Sunday, 2024 after receiving the Lord’s Grace from the General Overseer worldwide, Pastor Samuel Babatunde Ogunfowokan, accompanied by his wife, Pastor Mrs.

Wunmi Ogun- fowokan. This year’s events will take place at its camp ground Loburo, Mowe way, opposite RCCG camp ground, Km 46, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway expansion of the church ministry and meaningful evangelism for all, at all times meanwhile, members and regional overseers and pastors would be in attendance Ministers who would feed us with the words are its pastors and regional overseer from Europe, The USA and its districts such eminent clergies include pastor and pastor Mrs. Talabi, Pastor Felekulo, Pastor and Pastor Mrs. Micheal Ogo Bamidele from Ireland, Pastor Mrs. Wunmi Ogunfowokan, the general overseer’s wife, Mother in Israel Lady Evangelist B A Bamidele, Brother Sam Are from CAPRO ministries. On 17th Saturday there would be a medical checkup for pregnant women at the same venue.