Cheating Shouldn’t Make You Leave Your Marriage – Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has argued against the notion of leaving one’s marriage due to infidelity.

Blessing CEO who spoke in the inaugural episode of her television show, Moments With Blessing CEO cited herself as an example, saying she didn’t leave her husband due to infidelity but rather was a case of domestic violence.

The mother of two expressed that cheating should not be criteria to end a marriage, stressing that if women are capable of concealing the paternity of their children from their husbands, they should equally tolerate infidelity.

She said, “I left my marriage because of domestic violence, my husband is not a cheat. Sometimes we women have to accept we are the problem.

“Cheating shouldn’t make you leave your marriage, the same way you hide a DNA result, keep it a secret if your husband is cheating.”

However , a social media influencer has addressed accusations from bloggers and social media users who claim she is selling her clothes due to financial difficulties.

Blessing CEO clarified that her decision to sell her clothes stems from them no longer fitting, rather than financial woes.

She highlighted the uniqueness of her wardrobe, expressing her fondness for her collection and choosing to auction rather than dispose of them because of their significant value.

She also labelled those spreading false information about her financial status on Instagram as “poor children.”