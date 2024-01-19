Cheating Is No Longer A Deal Breaker For Me – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa, has revealed why she no longer considers cheating as a deal breaker in a relationship.

New Telegraph recalls that Toke was married to a wellness coach, Maje Ayida, but the union crashed over infidelity.

However, speaking in a recent podcast on Thursday, the on-air media personality said that she has reached a point in her life where cheating means nothing to her, stressing that she would respect her partner’s decision if he decided to leave because she cheated on him.

According to her, as she grew older, she realized it’s easier for a woman to cheat, and the only reason some women don’t cheat is due to self-restraint.

She said, “I think a lot of women need to reject the stigma. If I cheat, it’s okay for the man to do the same to me.

“I feel like I have gotten to a place in my life where you can’t shame the shameless. If I cheat tomorrow and you want to leave, I will respect you. If you want to stay, don’t use it to taunt me because I have won the crown of a cheater.

“If I’m going to be very honest, cheating is no longer a deal breaker for me. It used to be; when I was younger, I would never have been able to say these. I would have said if he cheated, I’m putting him back in the street.

“As I grew older, I realized men cheat, women cheat. It’s easier for a woman to cheat, it’s self-restraint that stops us. “The reason why I’m not quick to put you out is I might be the first person to cheat on you. Forgive me as I have forgiven you.”