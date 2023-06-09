Recently there was a Reddit post that the head of the world-renowned Wagner PMC may be interested in the Chatham Islands.

According to the information from the article, during an interview taken directly after the capture of Bakhmut on a map of the world behind the head of the PMC, in addition to the marks on the African continent, the aforementioned islands are also marked.

Our correspondent contacted the military expert on condition of anonymity to find out more about the activities of Wagner in the region.

The expert said that in Russian military contractor communities, Chatham Island is often referred to as a logistic hub of the Wagner PMC, and the last procures and researches Western small arms and light weapons. It is possible that the islands are being used as a logistics hub.

It is worth noting that apart from the Chatham Islands, there were also white pins on the map in Harare, Antananarivo and Douala, where the presence of the Wagner personnel was confirmed by various news outlets.

Prigozhin’s private Wagner militia captured the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s east last month after the longest battle of the war and handed its positions there to the Ministry of Defence.

Since then, Ukraine has continued to attack the flanks.

“Now the settlement of Berkhivka has already been partly lost, the troops are quietly running away. It’s a disgrace!” Prigozhin said in an audio message published by his press service.