Chasing Rats In A Security Dilemma

An African problem says that the man whose house is on fire does not go around chasing rats. Those supporting the creation of state police have not provided a convincing reason to favour state police force over the current single, centralised national police force.

They need to present a strong case for establishing a state police rather than simply citing the country’s existing security problems. Increasing security issues in many states are used as justification for urgently creating a state police force, demonstrating a poor understanding of the complexities of the current security landscape.

It is also defeatist to focus solely on the Nigerian Police Force or on the idea of forming a state police in the ongoing debate. Advocates for a state police should offer alternative arguments to support their position, which is within their constitutional rights.

Relying on the failure of current policies to solve the country’s security challenges will not benefit Nigeria. Instead, the nation should adopt a forwardlooking approach and develop creative, innovative strategies to tackle security issues, rather than wasting effort on establishing a state police.

The question should be asked in various ways. Where does the Nigerian Police Force stand regarding the current security challenges facing the country? The answer is clear: they are neither part of the problem nor the solution. The security issues in our nation go beyond the scope of the Nigerian police, and the reasons are clear.

A significant portion of the police force is tasked with protecting prominent figures. Some prominent figures have between five and 20 police officers assigned to them. Others are responsible for guarding VIPS. Some protect their wives, children, relatives, and homes across different parts of the country.

Many officers enjoy this aspect of their work because it is more profitable than serving in a small village and sharing the locals’ poverty. Those police officers in some towns ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, militants, secessionists, and other criminals have left, as some police stations have been burned down or taken over by these criminal elements.

Of course, they have gone with obsolete or no equipment, as the insurgents, bandits, secessionists, kidnappers, and criminals possess modern, sophisticated equipment, transmitters, and drones.

Are the police the ones fighting these dangerous elements in the forests and on the buses? The answer is no. The police have become overwhelmed, so the country has called in different branches of the armed forces to assist the civil authorities in managing the threat posed by these criminal groups.

The Nigerian Army is actively engaged; the Navy and the Air Force are also fighting, and these branches possess sophisticated equipment, yet Nigeria still faces setbacks.

These criminal groups are ransacking communities, schools have been closed, and children are being kidnapped. Farmers are being expelled from their farms. Our highways have become havens for kidnappers, and the Army is struggling to contain them.

The kidnapping enterprise has grown significantly, with many informants involved, receiving a share of the proceeds. So, where does the idea of a state police come into this situation? Are they coming to recover lost territories, or to provide the intelligence cover needed to root out the criminal elements?

Where will they obtain the sophisticated equipment necessary to combat these groups? The reality is that establishing a new security force and equipping them to fight against determined criminal elements and others who are ideologically and religiously motivated and believe in a cause is challenging. It is also hard to confront a group of criminals who carry out one attack and then live luxuriously afterwards.

Those in government cannot call on ordinary people to make sacrifices when their sons and daughters are abroad enjoying the good life

Do the state governments have the resources to equip a modern police force amid other competing government demands? In some of the states, the roads are in a deplorable state.

The public schools are dilapidated, and the good teachers have left. Salaries and pensions are delayed. Public utilities are nonexistent in some states.

It is more prudent for the states to channel some of the resources into improving the welfare of the people. When the people are happy with the government, they are more likely to support it and provide information that will help rout criminal elements. The government must govern in justice and equity.

Currently, many communities in the Northern and Eastern parts of Nigeria face serious security issues. Some Northern communities are exhausted from waiting for the government to fulfil its constitutional and legal obligation to protect lives and property.

Consequently, they have taken matters into their own hands and entered into fragile, uncertain, and confusing security arrangements with terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers.

Some communities have been on their own for a long time without any government presence and believe that any agreement allowing them to keep their farms and markets is worth the effort.

Many have lost loved ones, and life feels meaningless as it can end at any time. How can the government regain the trust of these people? There is another dimension to the clamour for state police.

Nigeria’s political history is replete with instances where security personnel attached to influential political actors behave in ways that reflect the interests of their principals rather than the neutrality expected of law enforcement.

Only recently, we witnessed this again at a political party secretariat, where police orderlies and escorts openly took sides in a struggle for control.

These officers are federal personnel, yet they were drawn into partisan conflict. If such conduct is already occurring under a centralised police structure, the likelihood of abuse becomes even greater when governors gain full operational authority over a state police force.

Those advocating for state police must remember that political power is temporary; once they leave office, the same institution they helped create could be weaponised against them, turning them into strangers in their own states.

The country needs honest dialogue and deep reflection on security issues and challenges. Some of these challenges stem from urbanisation, leading to serious clashes between farmers and herders, which result in loss of lives, animals, destruction of farmlands, retaliation, and the burning of communities.

State governments must promote ranching, establish alternative grazing routes, and encourage genuine dialogue among these groups. Some problems are also connected to feelings of marginalisation within the Nigerian federation and the hijacking of the ‘struggle’ by criminal elements.

The government must always govern with a sense of justice and fairness and empower marginalized groups. We cannot achieve peace and unity if a group or section of the country feels deliberately marginalised.

We must review our educational policies and include those out-of-school children who are easily recruited by insurgents using religious and ethnic ideology. We need to formulate deliberate policies that improve the lives of people in rural areas and deprive bandits of their ideological weapons.

The country must remain focused and empower the Nigerian military to fully commit to defeating all criminal elements disguising themselves in various forms. The military effort should be complemented by providing amenities for our people. Discussions on the issue of a state police at this point are distracting and will not be beneficial.

Nigeria does not suffer from a policing structure problem but from a governance and security capacity crisis. Until the root causes of insecurity; poor governance, weak intelligence, rural neglect, ideological manipulation, and under-resourced institutions are addressed, creating a state police force will merely multiply the same problems at a subnational level.