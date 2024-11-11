Charting A New Direction For Our Expanded Ministry Of Arts, Culture, Tourism, And Creative Economy

Share

The recent fusion of the Ministry of Tourism into the newly expanded Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE) presents a pivotal moment towards consolidating Nigeria’s diverse cultural assets, tourism potential, and burgeoning creative economy.

The Ministry of Tourism, previously managed independently by Ms. Lola AdeJohn, tourism has now been integrated with arts, culture, and the creative economy, under the leadership of Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, aims to create a holistic and impactful approach to maximising Nigeria’s economic and cultural opportunities as well as providing an opportunity to rethink how these sectors can synergise for sustainable development.

This consolidation underscores the Nigerian government’s recognition of the integral role these sectors play in economic development, youth empowerment, and global positioning.

However, a broader mandate comes with the challenge of unifying distinct sectors, each with unique needs, into a cohesive framework that drives national growth. The fusion also brings increased expectations from both stakeholders and the Nigerian public.

To make the most of this realignment, the ministry must establish a roadmap that builds on the strengths of each sector while addressing historical challenges.

This article explores strategic recommendations for the expanded ministry to harness the combined potential of arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy.

With the right approach, Nigeria can leverage these sectors as critical pillars of economic diversification and cultural influence; diversify its economy beyond oil, with culture and tourism offering significant potential for wealth creation and global relevance.

Recognising that the Ministry of Tourism achieved some commendable milestones. These accomplishments provide a strong foundation upon which Barr. Musawa can build Nigeria’s tourism and creative sectors forward.

The newly formed FMACTCE holds the potential to create a more unified and impactful approach to Nigeria’s tourism, arts, and culture.

A comprehensive strategy is required to harness the synergies among these interconnected sectors, ensuring that the successes of the past are carried forward with innovation. An expanded ministry calls for a refreshed vision that captures the essence of each sector while articulating shared goals.

This vision should emphasise inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation, signalling a departure from traditional practices towards a more strategic and data-driven approach.

The ministry’s mission should focus on developing policies that attract investments, support artists and creators, promote cultural heritage, and enhance tourism infrastructure.

The ministry’s revised mission should also highlight the importance of job creation and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within these industries.

By setting ambitious yet achievable goals, the ministry can build public confidence and establish itself as a champion for the cultural, tourism, and creative sectors.

One of the primary goals of the FMACTCE should be to create a compelling national brand that combines Nigeria’s tourism, arts, and creative industries. The fusion of these areas provides an opportunity to market Nigeria’s unique stories, traditions, and contemporary creativity as a unified package.

National branding efforts should leverage Nigeria’s music, film, dance, festivals, and culinary traditions to present an attractive image to both domestic and international audiences.

One of the key challenges in the past has been the fragmentation of policies and institutional frameworks. Now, more than ever, there is a need for cohesive policies that bring these sectors together.

This consolidation provides a chance to streamline regulatory processes, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and create a more business-friendly environment.

The ministry should prioritise establishing a comprehensive cultural and tourism policy that promotes synergy across the board. This policy framework should focus on areas such as:

