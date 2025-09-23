Charterhouse Lagos Opens Ultra-Modern Boarding House For Students

As part of activities marking its first anniversary, Charterhouse Lagos, a private school, in a major milestone, opened its new boarding house and welcomed the first cohort of secondary students.

The anniversary, which brought together students, parents, and staff just ahead of the 2025/26 academic year, was marked amid culture and community spirit that signaled the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the first British independent school in Nigeria.

The celebration highlighted how far the school, which launched its primary school in September 2024, has come from mere construction to establishing itself as a world-class centre for learning within just a year.

Welcoming guests to the event, Director of Education, John Todd, reflected on the journey so far, sharing a timeline of the school’s rapid development and acknowledging the collective effort behind its success.

“Thank you for being part of this incredible journey,” he said, even as he added: “This school was built on a vision to deliver the very best of British education here in Lagos, and today’s opening of our boarding house shows just how much we have achieved together in such a short time.

We are not only creating an outstanding place of learning, but also a true home where students can feel safe, supported, and inspired to thrive.” Meanwhile, the newly appointed Head of Secondary, Mark Healy, shared his excitement about the future, as he stated: “I am proud to be the founding Head of Secondary at Charterhouse Lagos.

My experience in leading secondary schools across three campuses in Doha has prepared me for this wonderful opportunity to provide world-class education here in Lagos.”

Charterhouse Lagos, he noted, is committed to offering an academically selective British curriculum within a nurturing environment that feels like a second home, stressing further that with the launch of its boarding house, the school is set to offer students not only exceptional learning opportunities, but also a supportive space to grow socially and personally.

“The opening of the boarding house represents more than a new facility; it marks the start of a new era for Charterhouse Lagos, one defined by opportunity, growth, and lasting memories for its students,” it said.