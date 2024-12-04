Charterhouse Lagos Backs Fencing World Cup As S’Arabia Joins Competitors

Share

Charterhouse Lagos, a prestigious international school in Nigeria, has confirmed its support for the upcoming Fencing World Cup, coinciding with Saudi Arabia’s recent registration for the International Fencing Federation (FIE)-ranking tournament scheduled in Lagos from December 14 to 15.

John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, expressed excitement about Nigeria hosting this global event and pledged the school’s commitment to fostering the sport’s growth in the country.

“Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent school in West Africa, part of the 400-year history of Charterhouse School in the UK. Fencing is a traditional part of the UK independent school program, so this is a natural fit for us,” Todd explained.

He continued, “We have world-class facilities and have been seeking partnerships with top-tier sports organizations. Our facilities are unmatched in Lagos, making this partnership a natural choice.

We plan to bring in our fencing coach and equipment as part of our long-term strategy. We fully support the Fencing Federation of Nigeria’s efforts to bring the Commonwealth Championship to Nigeria.

This partnership aligns with our core values and offers an excellent opportunity for our school to nurture talent.”

In addition to Saudi Arabia, countries such as Hong Kong, Benin Republic, Greece, Togo, Senegal, Angola, and Ghana have confirmed their participation. Kenya has also recently shown interest in joining the tournament.

To ensure strong representation, Nigerian fencers Wisdom Okanlawon and Shemilore Fashola have expressed confidence in their ability to compete against international opponents when the tournament begins on December 14 with individual events.

