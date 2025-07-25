Charterhouse Lagos Appoints Natalie Parker As Head Of Sixth Form

Charterhouse Lagos, Nigeria’s first British Independent School, has announced the appointment of Natalie Parker as Head of Sixth Form, effective 1 January 2026.

According to a press release, the appointment marks a significant milestone in the school’s ongoing expansion and supports the development of its new Sixth Form programme.

The statement said that Natalie Parker joins Charterhouse Lagos from Qatar Academy in Doha, where she currently holds the position of Assistant Principal, adding that with more than 15 years of experience in international education across the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and Qatar, she brings a deep understanding of post-16 education, academic leadership, and student wellbeing.

In her new role, Parker will lead the development and delivery of the school’s Sixth Form, which opens in September 2026 alongside Year Ten (International General Certificate of Secondary Education). She will be responsible for designing a high-quality A Level programme, recruiting and leading a dedicated team of teachers, and preparing students for entry into the world’s leading universities.

In addition to her Sixth Form responsibilities, Parker will join the senior leadership team at Charterhouse Lagos, contributing to the broader academic and pastoral vision of the school. Her work will place a strong emphasis on student leadership, academic rigour, and holistic support.

Commenting on the appointment: John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, said: “Natalie is an experienced and values-driven leader who shares our commitment to excellence. She has a strong track record of guiding students to success within both British and international systems. Her passion for education, combined with her strategic insight, makes her the ideal person to lead our Sixth Form. We are proud to welcome her to the Charterhouse Lagos team.”

Parker said: “I am thrilled to be joining Charterhouse Lagos at such a formative time in its journey. The opportunity to help shape a Sixth Form that fosters academic achievement alongside character, confidence, and ambition is deeply exciting. I look forward to working closely with colleagues, students, and families to build something truly exceptional.”