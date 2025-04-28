Expert Urges NASS To Halt Unconstitutional Central Gaming Bill

Share

A Chartered Tax Professional, Francis U. Ubani, has said that the proposed repeal of The National Lottery Act, No. 7 of 2005 and The National Lottery (Amendment) Act, No. 6 of 2017, and the enactment of a Central Gaming Bill into law, are unconstitutional.

He also stated that the move contravenes a recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

These concerns were raised in letters Ubani addressed to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, copies of which were sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN). Acknowledged copies of the letters were made available to journalists on Monday.

Ubani, who is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), said the proposed bill is fundamentally ultra vires, as it aims to repeal a law that has already been nullified by the Supreme Court.

He stated: “It has come to our notice that the House of Representatives issued a public notice of a proposed public hearing on a Bill for an Act to repeal The National Lottery Act, No. 7 of 2005 and The National Lottery (Amendment) Act, No. 6 of 2017 respectively, and to enact a Central Gaming Bill into law to regulate the operations and business of all forms of online and remote gaming activities across the geographical boundaries of the federating units and beyond Nigeria’s borders, provide for the conduct of gaming in the Capital Territory, and enhance revenue generation for the Federation.”

“We have painstakingly reviewed the provisions of the proposed Central Gaming Bill 2025 and are firmly of the opinion that the proposed Bill is unconstitutional, given the provisions of Section 4(7) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), and in light of the recent Supreme Court judgment in Suit No. SC/1/2008: Lagos State & 21 Ors. vs. (1) Attorney-General of the Federation, (2) The National Assembly & 14 Ors, which clearly established that the National Assembly lacks both the constitutional competence and legal authority to legislate on lottery or games of chance for the federating states.”

Ubani emphasized that the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by a full panel of seven Justices, nullified the National Lottery Act, rendering the proposed Central Gaming Bill defective from inception.

He continued: “It is imperative to state for the record that the National Assembly was a party to the Supreme Court judgment. Thus, it is mandatorily bound to strictly obey and not contravene or disregard the well-considered decision of the Court. Any attempt to enact another Federal legislation on any form of gaming would be a total violation of the Supreme Court’s judgment and would openly undermine the principles of the rule of law.”

Ubani, who is also a tax consultant to several state governments, advised the National Assembly to halt all processes leading to the passage of the bill and to discontinue any further consideration of it.

He urged NASS to be guided by the Constitution, particularly the provisions relating to the powers vested in State Houses of Assembly to legislate on matters not included in the “Exclusive Legislative List” or “Concurrent Legislative List,” which include lottery and gaming operations.

Ubani reminded the lawmakers that the division of taxing powers between the federal and state governments grants the states exclusive authority to regulate all gaming operations within their territories.

He concluded: “We are confident that the leadership of the current National Assembly is fully aware of its statutory obligation to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), and to promote the rule of law.

“We therefore urge the National Assembly, through the House of Representatives, not to proceed with the passage of the Central Gaming Bill, 2025, as doing so would be unconstitutional, null, and of no effect whatsoever. Do not reintroduce the nullified National Lottery Act through the back door by a mere change of nomenclature, please.”

Share