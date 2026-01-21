Charly Boy Weighs In On Wizkid-Seun Kuti Debate Over Fela’s Legacy

Nigerian music icon, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun widely known as Wizkid and Seun Kuti regarding the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In his commentary, Charly Boy highlighted the distinct greatness of both artists, noting that while Wizkid entertains massive stadium crowds with his hits, awards, and global recognition, Fela’s influence was rooted in resistance, social consciousness, and fearless activism.

“Wizkid gives joy and escape; Fela made people think, confront fear, and fight for freedom,” Charly Boy said.

He emphasized that comparing the two requires understanding their different eras, purposes, and impacts on society.

Charly Boy said that the debate should not focus on who is “bigger” but rather on the kind of influence each artist has on their audience, saying, “One cool your body, one burn your chain. Different time, different battle, different kind of greatness.”