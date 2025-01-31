Charly Boy Urges Celebrities Against Bringing Private Lives To Public Attention

Share

Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has urged Nigerian celebrities to stop bringing their private lives to public attention.

The renowned singer gave this advice while speaking in a recent interview on TVC in reaction to the trending marital saga between popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

According to Charly Boy, the public wouldn’t be aware if he decided to divorce his wife.

He said; “I feel sorry for the couple (2Face and Annie Idibia). It’s unfortunate. But my advice would be, can we just keep our business private, away from the public?

“Social media has changed a lot but it’s up to the people, too. I’m not talking from a saintly perspective. I have had quarrels with my partner but we settle in the room privately.

“You don’t bring it outside to the public to settle. I think that’s wrong because if I were to stop leaving with my wife today, nobody would know about it. I won’t make noise about it.”

