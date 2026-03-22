Charly Boy: Still Master Of His Personal Style

Nigerian singer, Television personality and social activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, once again shocked naysayers and fans with an avant-garde style paired with bold spiky dreadlocks.

As an influential public figure, Charly Boy has refused to fit into the box society expects of a 75-year-old.

His rebellion has kept him relevant and has questioned stereotypes of how society expects a septuagenarian to dress, talk or walk. Charly Boy proved he is still the captain of his own personal style at the event at the weekend.

Though the loud hairstyle was a constricted wig, the look made people stare uncontrollably at the Area Fada, but hey! Charly Boy thrives in shocking people and controversy is his daily meal.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on what inspired the look, Charly Boy, who recently became an advocate for men’s health, said it’s part of documenting his legacy.

“Some people fade away but, my personality is evergreen like a tree planted by the riverside”, he said. He also hinted on his memoir, Area Fada 999 that will be coming out soon.