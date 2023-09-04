Charly Boy Speaks On Call For Coup In Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian singer and political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known by his stage name, Charly Boy, has refuted claims making rounds on the internet that he called for a coup in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Charly Boy came under fire after one of his social media message was misinterpreted as a call for a coup in Nigeria.

While reacting to the latest coup d’etat in Gabon where President Ali Bago was ousted by the military leaders and his call for assistance after being placed under house arrest, the singer took to his X page to expressed pains that God is not heeding his prayer in Nigeria as He has done in Gabon, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where soldiers had staged coups to overthrow the elected governments.

Nigerians, however, interpreted the post to mean that the 73-year-old singer was advocating for a coup in Nigeria as many took to his comment session to dragged him.

After receiving a series of backlash online, Charly Boy, in a fresh post on his X page on Sunday night, said his earlier post was misinterpreted and blasted news media that ran it for engaging in “cheap, stupid sensationalism”.

“Dem wan take me do escape goat? How “E dey Pain Me” turn into a call for coup. Der fathers”, the singer wrote.

Can someone explain to me why @premiumtimes.ng dey engage in such cheap/stupid sensationalism.

Dem wan take me do escape goat?

How “E dey Pain Me” turn into a call for coup.

Der fathers. pic.twitter.com/08LRwm2DPB — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) September 3, 2023